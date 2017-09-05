China Merchants buys control of Brazil's most profitable port HONG KONG/SAO PAULO China Merchants Port Holdings Co Ltd agreed to buy 90 percent of TCP Participações SA, Brazil's most profitable port terminal, for about 2.9 billion reais ($924 million), a sign of growing interest in assets across Latin America's No. 1 economy.

UPDATE 1-China Merchants buys control of Brazil's most profitable port HONG KONG/SAO PAULO, Sept 4 China Merchants Port Holdings Co Ltd agreed to buy 90 percent of TCP Participações SA, Brazil's most profitable port terminal, for about 2.9 billion reais ($924 million), a sign of growing interest in assets across Latin America's No. 1 economy.