International Business Settlement Holdings Ltd (0147.HK)
0.57HKD
0.57HKD
HK$0.00 (+0.00%)
HK$0.57
HK$0.58
HK$0.60
HK$0.57
1,300,000
13,186,048
HK$1.79
HK$0.39
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS SETTLEMENT HOLDINGS LIMITED, formerly Chaoyue Group Limited, is an investment holding company principally engaged in the property businesses. The Company operates through three segments. Property Development segment is engaged in the development and sales of commercial and residential properties in China.... (more)
|0.01
|HK$11,175.49
|20,319.07
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
BRIEF-International Business Settlement Holdings enters strategic framework agreement
June 30 International Business Settlement Holdings Ltd :
BRIEF-International Business Settlement enters strategic cooperation agreement with Gazprombank
May 19 International Business Settlement Holdings Ltd
BRIEF-International Business Settlement enters into a Letter of Intent with China Unicom Operations Ltd
May 15 International Business Settlement Holdings Ltd
