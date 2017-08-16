Edition:
India

Kingboard Chemical Holdings Ltd (0148.HK)

0148.HK on Hong Kong Stock

44.20HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$0.35 (+0.80%)
Prev Close
HK$43.85
Open
HK$44.30
Day's High
HK$44.50
Day's Low
HK$43.50
Volume
1,876,335
Avg. Vol
2,135,143
52-wk High
HK$45.15
52-wk Low
HK$19.70

Chart for

About

Kingboard Chemical Holdings Limited is a Hong Kong-based investment holding company principally engaged in chemical products-related businesses. The Company operates through five segments. The Laminates segment is engaged in the manufacture and sales of laminates. The Printed Circuit Board (PCB) segment is engaged in the... (more)

Overall

Beta: 1.34
Market Cap(Mil.): HK$46,603.96
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 1,066.45
Dividend: 0.60
Yield (%): 2.97

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 20.48 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 12.25 10.90
ROE: -- 13.86 14.09

Latest News about 0148.HK

UPDATE 2-Cathay Pacific posts worst first-half loss in at least 20 years

* Continues to lose customers to mainland Chinese competitors

16 Aug 2017

Cathay Pacific says has not been approached by Kingboard to raise stake

HONG KONG, Aug 16 Hong Kong flagship carrier Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd said on Wednesday its third-largest shareholder, Kingboard Chemical Holdings Ltd , had not approached the airline regarding any plans to raise its stake in the company.

16 Aug 2017

Kingboard urges Swire to intervene to revive Cathay Pacific: SCMP

HONG KONG Kingboard Chemical Holdings Ltd, the third-largest shareholder in Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd, has called on the airline's founding Swire family to intervene to lead the carrier out of "hard times", the South China Morning Post reported on Monday.

31 Jul 2017

Kingboard urges Swire to intervene to revive Cathay Pacific -SCMP

HONG KONG, July 31 Kingboard Chemical Holdings Ltd, the third-largest shareholder in Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd, has called on the airline's founding Swire family to intervene to lead the carrier out of "hard times", the South China Morning Post reported on Monday.

31 Jul 2017
» More 0148.HK News

Earnings vs. Estimates