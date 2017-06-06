Shenzhen International Holdings Ltd (0152.HK)
0152.HK on Hong Kong Stock
15.42HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
HK$-0.02 (-0.13%)
Prev Close
HK$15.44
Open
HK$15.50
Day's High
HK$15.50
Day's Low
HK$15.24
Volume
1,210,713
Avg. Vol
3,928,192
52-wk High
HK$16.20
52-wk Low
HK$10.92
About
Shenzhen International Holding Limited is a Hong Kong-based investment holding company principally engaged in logistics infrastructure-related businesses. The Company operates through two segments. The Toll Roads segment is engaged in the development, operation and management of toll highways. The Logistics business segment is... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|1.04
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|HK$31,680.33
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|2,025.60
|Dividend:
|0.43
|Yield (%):
|2.75
Financials
Fitch Affirms Shenzhen International Holdings at 'BBB'/Stable
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG/SYDNEY, June 06 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed China-based Shenzhen International Holdings Limited's (SIH) Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB' with Stable Outlook. The affirmation reflects SIH's credit profile from its toll-road operations and logistics business at a 'BBB-' standalone rating, with a single-notch uplift for implied support from its 44.3% shareholder, Shenzhen's municipal government. SIH's stable