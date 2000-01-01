China Saite Group Company Ltd (0153.HK)
0153.HK on Hong Kong Stock
0.58HKD
1:29pm IST
Change (% chg)
HK$0.01 (+1.75%)
Prev Close
HK$0.57
Open
HK$0.58
Day's High
HK$0.58
Day's Low
HK$0.57
Volume
12,268,000
Avg. Vol
5,126,756
52-wk High
HK$0.66
52-wk Low
HK$0.45
About
China Saite Group Company Limited is a Hong Kong-based investment holding company principally engaged in construction-related businesses. The Company is engaged in the supply of construction solutions, including residential houses, commercial buildings, industrial buildings, factories and public facilities. The Company operates... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.81
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|HK$1,421.76
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|2,330.75
|Dividend:
|0.02
|Yield (%):
|3.13
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|19.90
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|5.17
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|7.73
|14.09
Earnings vs. Estimates
