AVIC International Holdings Ltd (0161.HK)
0161.HK on Hong Kong Stock
5.15HKD
1:29pm IST
5.15HKD
1:29pm IST
Change (% chg)
HK$0.37 (+7.74%)
HK$0.37 (+7.74%)
Prev Close
HK$4.78
HK$4.78
Open
HK$4.81
HK$4.81
Day's High
HK$5.17
HK$5.17
Day's Low
HK$4.81
HK$4.81
Volume
2,678,000
2,678,000
Avg. Vol
730,700
730,700
52-wk High
HK$5.17
HK$5.17
52-wk Low
HK$3.67
HK$3.67
About
AVIC INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED is a Hong Kong-based investment holding company principally engaged in the manufacture of electronic products. The Company operates through five segments. The Liquid Crystal Displays (LCD) and Modules Products segment is engaged in the manufacture and sales of LCD and modules products. The... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|1.22
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|HK$5,341.02
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|1,166.16
|Dividend:
|0.12
|Yield (%):
|2.51
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|20.48
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|12.25
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|13.86
|14.09
Earnings vs. Estimates
No consensus analysis data available.