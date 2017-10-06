China Baoli Technologies Holdings Ltd (0164.HK)
0164.HK on Hong Kong Stock
0.14HKD
1:29pm IST
0.14HKD
1:29pm IST
Change (% chg)
HK$-0.01 (-7.53%)
HK$-0.01 (-7.53%)
Prev Close
HK$0.15
HK$0.15
Open
HK$0.14
HK$0.14
Day's High
HK$0.15
HK$0.15
Day's Low
HK$0.14
HK$0.14
Volume
10,400,000
10,400,000
Avg. Vol
18,226,938
18,226,938
52-wk High
HK$0.28
HK$0.28
52-wk Low
HK$0.14
HK$0.14
About
China Baoli Technologies Holdings Limited, previously REX Global Entertainment Holdings Limited, is a Hong Kong-based investment holding company principally engaged in hospitality and gamma ray irradiation-related businesses. The Company operates through four segments. Tourism and Hospitality segment is engaged in crew... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.26
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|HK$5,417.29
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|34,505.04
|Dividend:
|--
|Yield (%):
|--
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|59.86
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|2.27
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|5.08
|14.09
BRIEF-China Baoli Technologies announces termination of Travelliker.Com acquisition
* Termination of transaction in relation to acquisition of 75 pct equity interest of Travelliker.Com Ltd Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
BRIEF-China Baoli Technologies Holdings to acquire 75 pct stake in Travelliker.com
* Deal in relation to acquisition of 75 percent equity interest of Travelliker.com
BRIEF-China Baoli Technologies enters framework agreement with Shanghai Yuewen
* Company entered into a non-legally binding framework agreement with Shanghai Yuewen Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Earnings vs. Estimates
No consensus analysis data available.