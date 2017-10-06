Edition:
China Baoli Technologies Holdings Ltd (0164.HK)

0164.HK on Hong Kong Stock

0.14HKD
1:29pm IST
Change (% chg)

HK$-0.01 (-7.53%)
Prev Close
HK$0.15
Open
HK$0.14
Day's High
HK$0.15
Day's Low
HK$0.14
Volume
10,400,000
Avg. Vol
18,226,938
52-wk High
HK$0.28
52-wk Low
HK$0.14

China Baoli Technologies Holdings Limited, previously REX Global Entertainment Holdings Limited, is a Hong Kong-based investment holding company principally engaged in hospitality and gamma ray irradiation-related businesses. The Company operates through four segments. Tourism and Hospitality segment is engaged in crew... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.26
Market Cap(Mil.): HK$5,417.29
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 34,505.04
Dividend: --
Yield (%): --

P/E (TTM): -- 59.86 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 2.27 10.90
ROE: -- 5.08 14.09

BRIEF-China Baoli Technologies announces ‍termination of Travelliker.Com acquisition

* ‍Termination of transaction in relation to acquisition of 75 pct equity interest of Travelliker.Com Ltd Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)

06 Oct 2017

BRIEF-China Baoli Technologies Holdings to acquire 75 pct stake in Travelliker.com

* Deal in relation to acquisition of 75 percent equity interest of Travelliker.com

11 Aug 2017

BRIEF-China Baoli Technologies enters framework agreement with Shanghai Yuewen

* Company entered into a non-legally binding framework agreement with Shanghai Yuewen Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

10 Jul 2017
