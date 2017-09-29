Edition:
India

China Everbright Ltd (0165.HK)

0165.HK on Hong Kong Stock

18.10HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$0.02 (+0.11%)
Prev Close
HK$18.08
Open
HK$18.26
Day's High
HK$18.26
Day's Low
HK$18.00
Volume
1,734,000
Avg. Vol
3,728,158
52-wk High
HK$19.48
52-wk Low
HK$14.26

Chart for

About

China Everbright Limited is a Hong Kong-based investment holding company principally engaged in financial businesses. The Company operates through three segments. The Fund Management segment is engaged in primary market investment, such as investment in private equity funds, venture capital funds and sector focus funds,... (more)

Overall

Beta: 1.32
Market Cap(Mil.): HK$31,042.37
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 1,685.25
Dividend: 0.25
Yield (%): 4.07

Financials

Latest News about 0165.HK

BRIEF-Concord New Energy Group enters into finance lease arrangement

* Dao County, China Everbright, Haotai New Energy, Century Concord and co entered into finance lease arrangement

29 Sep 2017

BRIEF-China Everbright enters into a facility agreement for a loan of $80 mln

* Co as borrower entered into a facility agreement with an independent third party bank as lender for a term loan of up to $80 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

31 Jul 2017

BRIEF-China Everbright announces coupon rate for issue of 2017 first tranche corporate bonds

* Company will issue first tranche of corporate bonds for year of 2017 which will have a principal amount of RMB2.5 billion​

10 Jul 2017

BRIEF-China Everbright Ltd appoints Yin Lianchen as executive director

* Yin Lianchen has been appointed as executive director of company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

15 Jun 2017

Israeli biopharmaceutical firm Eloxx raises $24 mln

TEL AVIV, June 14 Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Ltd, a clinical stage company developing drugs for genetic diseases, raised $24 million in an investment round led by Catalyst CEL Fund and Israeli life sciences venture capital fund Pontifax, among others, Catalyst said on Wednesday.

14 Jun 2017

China Everbright's arm plans to raise second dollar property fund

HONG KONG China Everbright Limited's real estate private equity arm plans to raise its first China-focused dollar fund in seven years to tap rising demand from foreign investors for assets in the world's second largest economy, its top executive said.

07 Jun 2017

BRIEF-China Aircraft Leasing Group enters into repurchase agreement with China Everbright

* Company entered into repurchase agreement with China Everbright

08 May 2017
» More 0165.HK News

Earnings vs. Estimates