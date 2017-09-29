BRIEF-Concord New Energy Group enters into finance lease arrangement * Dao County, China Everbright, Haotai New Energy, Century Concord and co entered into finance lease arrangement

BRIEF-China Everbright enters into a facility agreement for a loan of $80 mln * Co as borrower entered into a facility agreement with an independent third party bank as lender for a term loan of up to $80 million

BRIEF-China Everbright announces coupon rate for issue of 2017 first tranche corporate bonds * Company will issue first tranche of corporate bonds for year of 2017 which will have a principal amount of RMB2.5 billion​

BRIEF-China Everbright Ltd appoints Yin Lianchen as executive director * Yin Lianchen has been appointed as executive director of company

Israeli biopharmaceutical firm Eloxx raises $24 mln TEL AVIV, June 14 Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Ltd, a clinical stage company developing drugs for genetic diseases, raised $24 million in an investment round led by Catalyst CEL Fund and Israeli life sciences venture capital fund Pontifax, among others, Catalyst said on Wednesday.

China Everbright's arm plans to raise second dollar property fund HONG KONG China Everbright Limited's real estate private equity arm plans to raise its first China-focused dollar fund in seven years to tap rising demand from foreign investors for assets in the world's second largest economy, its top executive said.