Tsingtao Brewery Co Ltd (0168.HK)

0168.HK on Hong Kong Stock

30.85HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$-0.30 (-0.96%)
Prev Close
HK$31.15
Open
HK$31.45
Day's High
HK$31.45
Day's Low
HK$30.80
Volume
253,662
Avg. Vol
735,554
52-wk High
HK$37.70
52-wk Low
HK$28.20

Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited is a beer producer and distributor in China. The Company's segments include Shandong segment, which is engaged in the production and distribution of beer in Shandong and surrounding regions; Huanan segment, which is engaged in the production and distribution of beer in South China; Huabei... (more)

Beta: 0.70
Market Cap(Mil.): HK$45,179.46
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 1,350.98
Dividend: 0.40
Yield (%): 1.31

Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions

Oct 12 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Thursday:

13 Oct 2017

Asahi considering selling stake in Tsingtao Brewery

TOKYO Japan's Asahi Group Holdings said on Thursday it is considering selling all or part of its 19.99 percent stake in Tsingtao Brewery Co Ltd, its latest divestment from China's beer industry as it seeks growth in Europe and other Asian markets.

12 Oct 2017

UPDATE 1-Asahi considering selling stake in Tsingtao Brewery

TOKYO, Oct 12 Japan's Asahi Group Holdings said on Thursday it is considering selling all or part of its 19.99 percent stake in Tsingtao Brewery Co Ltd , its latest divestment from China's beer industry as it seeks growth in Europe and other Asian markets.

12 Oct 2017

BRIEF-Japan's Asahi mulling possibility of selling stake Tsingtao Brewery

* Says its second biggest shareholder Japan's Asahi Group Holdings is studying the possibility to sell entire or partial stake in the company

12 Oct 2017

Asahi considering selling stake in Tsingtao Brewery

TOKYO, Oct 12 Japan's Asahi Group Holdings on Thursday said it was considering selling all or part of its 19.99 percent stake in Tsingtao Brewery Co Ltd , following a review of its investment in the beer business in China.

12 Oct 2017

China brewer Tsingtao posts 7.4 pct rise in H1 net profit

SHANGHAI, Aug 30 Tsingtao Brewery Co , China's second largest beer maker, said on Wednesday first-half profit rose 7.4 percent as it controlled costs and took measures to prevent excess production.

30 Aug 2017

BRIEF-Tsingtao Brewery's H1 net profit up 7.4 pct y/y

* Says H1 net profit up 7.4 percent y/y at 1.15 billion yuan ($174.43 million)

30 Aug 2017

BRIEF-Tsingtao Brewery says dividend payment date on July 28

* Says it will pay a cash dividend of 0.35 yuan per share (before tax) for 2016 to shareholders of record on July 27

20 Jul 2017
