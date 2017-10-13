Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions Oct 12 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Thursday:

UPDATE 1-Asahi considering selling stake in Tsingtao Brewery TOKYO, Oct 12 Japan's Asahi Group Holdings said on Thursday it is considering selling all or part of its 19.99 percent stake in Tsingtao Brewery Co Ltd , its latest divestment from China's beer industry as it seeks growth in Europe and other Asian markets.

China brewer Tsingtao posts 7.4 pct rise in H1 net profit SHANGHAI, Aug 30 Tsingtao Brewery Co , China's second largest beer maker, said on Wednesday first-half profit rose 7.4 percent as it controlled costs and took measures to prevent excess production.

