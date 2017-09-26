Wanda Hotel says to buy hotel assets from parent for $112 million HONG KONG Wanda Hotel Development Co Ltd said on Tuesday it would buy Wanda Hotel Management (Hong Kong) Co. Ltd from a unit of its controlling shareholder Dalian Wanda Commercial Properties Co. Ltd for HK$878 million ($112.40 million).

Wanda Hotel says to buy hotel assets from parent for $112 mln HONG KONG, Sept 26 Wanda Hotel Development Co Ltd said on Tuesday it would buy Wanda Hotel Management (Hong Kong) Co. Ltd from a unit of its controlling shareholder Dalian Wanda Commercial Properties Co. Ltd for HK$878 million ($112.40 million).

BRIEF-Wanda Hotel Development Co updates on proposed acquisition stake in Wanda Hotel Management * major and connected transaction in relation to the proposed acquisition of the entire equity interest in Wanda Hotel Management

UPDATE 1-Dalian Wanda says report chairman prevented from leaving China is "groundless" * Shares of Wanda Hotel partially erase losses; bonds bounce back (Adds details from Wanda statement, background on group)

BRIEF-Wanda Hotel Development says HY loss HK$579.7 mln vs loss of HK$6.3 mln‍​ * No dividend has been declared in respect of six months ended 30 june 2017

Fitch: Wanda Sharpens Business Focus; Improves Transparency (The following statement was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG, August 11 (Fitch) The proposed asset restructuring by Hong Kong-listed Wanda Hotel Development (Wanda Hotel) will provide more transparency about the operations of parent Dalian Wanda Commercial Property Co. Ltd. (Wanda, BBB/Negative), Fitch Ratings says. The restructuring will also allow Wanda to focus on operating a portfolio of investment properties. Wanda's 65%-owned subsidiary, Wanda Hotel, will be transformed into a pur

Wanda Hotel to buy $1 billion of assets from Wang-controlled units HONG KONG Wanda Hotel Development Co Ltd, a unit of Chinese conglomerate Dalian Wanda Group, plans to buy assets worth over $1 billion from firms controlled by its billionaire founder Wang Jianlin, in a move that sent its shares surging over 30 percent.

UPDATE 1-Wanda Hotel to buy $1 bln of assets from Wang-controlled units * Dalian Wanda says Wanda Hotel will be "strategic platform" (Adds share price, company comment)

Wanda Hotel shares set to open up 21 percent on asset restructuring HONG KONG Shares of Wanda Hotel Group , a unit of Chinese conglomerate Dalian Wanda Group led by Wang Jianlin, were set to surge nearly 21 percent after it said it would buy assets worth about $1.05 billion from Wang-controlled companies.