Wanda Hotel Development Co Ltd (0169.HK)

0169.HK on Hong Kong Stock

1.40HKD
1:29pm IST
HK$-0.10 (-6.67%)
HK$1.50
HK$1.47
HK$1.48
HK$1.39
2,363,000
17,830,712
HK$2.39
HK$0.58

Wanda Hotel Development Company Limited is engaged in property development, property leasing, property management and investment holding activities. The Company has property development, property investment and property management activities in the People's Republic of China (the PRC) and overseas. The Company operates through... (more)

No analyst recommendations are available for .
Overall

Beta: 1.15
Market Cap(Mil.): HK$7,515.75
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 4,697.35
Dividend: --
Yield (%): --

P/E (TTM): -- 21.10 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 7.27 10.90
ROE: -- 10.34 14.09

Wanda Hotel says to buy hotel assets from parent for $112 million

HONG KONG Wanda Hotel Development Co Ltd said on Tuesday it would buy Wanda Hotel Management (Hong Kong) Co. Ltd from a unit of its controlling shareholder Dalian Wanda Commercial Properties Co. Ltd for HK$878 million ($112.40 million).

26 Sep 2017

BRIEF-Wanda Hotel Development Co updates on proposed acquisition stake in Wanda Hotel Management

* major and connected transaction in relation to the proposed acquisition of the entire equity interest in Wanda Hotel Management

26 Sep 2017

UPDATE 1-Dalian Wanda says report chairman prevented from leaving China is "groundless"

* Shares of Wanda Hotel partially erase losses; bonds bounce back (Adds details from Wanda statement, background on group)

28 Aug 2017

BRIEF-Wanda Hotel Development says HY loss HK$579.7 mln vs loss of HK$6.3 mln‍​

* No dividend has been declared in respect of six months ended 30 june 2017

23 Aug 2017

Fitch: Wanda Sharpens Business Focus; Improves Transparency

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG, August 11 (Fitch) The proposed asset restructuring by Hong Kong-listed Wanda Hotel Development (Wanda Hotel) will provide more transparency about the operations of parent Dalian Wanda Commercial Property Co. Ltd. (Wanda, BBB/Negative), Fitch Ratings says. The restructuring will also allow Wanda to focus on operating a portfolio of investment properties. Wanda's 65%-owned subsidiary, Wanda Hotel, will be transformed into a pur

11 Aug 2017

Wanda Hotel to buy $1 billion of assets from Wang-controlled units

HONG KONG Wanda Hotel Development Co Ltd, a unit of Chinese conglomerate Dalian Wanda Group, plans to buy assets worth over $1 billion from firms controlled by its billionaire founder Wang Jianlin, in a move that sent its shares surging over 30 percent.

10 Aug 2017

