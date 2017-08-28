Edition:
India

Silver Grant International Industries Ltd (0171.HK)

0171.HK on Hong Kong Stock

1.14HKD
1:29pm IST
Change (% chg)

HK$0.00 (+0.00%)
Prev Close
HK$1.14
Open
HK$1.15
Day's High
HK$1.17
Day's Low
HK$1.14
Volume
526,000
Avg. Vol
1,654,376
52-wk High
HK$1.38
52-wk Low
HK$0.80

Chart for

About

Silver Grant International Industries Limited is a Hong Kong-based investment holding company principally engaged in property and investment businesses. Its main businesses include property investment and other investment, distressed assets businesses, as well as the production and sales of petrochemical products. The Company... (more)

Buy/Sell

No analyst recommendations are available for .
» Analyst Consensus

Overall

Beta: 1.11
Market Cap(Mil.): HK$2,788.87
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 2,304.85
Dividend: --
Yield (%): --

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 21.10 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 7.27 10.90
ROE: -- 10.34 14.09

Latest News about 0171.HK

BRIEF-Silver Grant International Industries elects Luo Zhenhong as chairman

* Luo Zhenhong has been appointed as a non-executive director of company and elected chairman of board

28 Aug 2017

BRIEF-Silver Grant International Industries posts HY profit attributable from cont ops of HK$111.6 mln

* HY profit attributable from continuing operations HK$111.6 million versus HK$ 44.7 million

28 Aug 2017

BRIEF-Silver Grant International Industries entered into sale and purchase agreement

April 28 Silver Grant International Industries Ltd:

28 Apr 2017
» More 0171.HK News

Earnings vs. Estimates

No consensus analysis data available.