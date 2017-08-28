Silver Grant International Industries Ltd (0171.HK)
0171.HK on Hong Kong Stock
1.14HKD
1:29pm IST
Change (% chg)
HK$0.00 (+0.00%)
Prev Close
HK$1.14
Open
HK$1.15
Day's High
HK$1.17
Day's Low
HK$1.14
Volume
526,000
Avg. Vol
1,654,376
52-wk High
HK$1.38
52-wk Low
HK$0.80
About
Silver Grant International Industries Limited is a Hong Kong-based investment holding company principally engaged in property and investment businesses. Its main businesses include property investment and other investment, distressed assets businesses, as well as the production and sales of petrochemical products. The Company... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|1.11
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|HK$2,788.87
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|2,304.85
|Dividend:
|--
|Yield (%):
|--
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|21.10
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|7.27
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|10.34
|14.09
BRIEF-Silver Grant International Industries elects Luo Zhenhong as chairman
* Luo Zhenhong has been appointed as a non-executive director of company and elected chairman of board
BRIEF-Silver Grant International Industries posts HY profit attributable from cont ops of HK$111.6 mln
* HY profit attributable from continuing operations HK$111.6 million versus HK$ 44.7 million
BRIEF-Silver Grant International Industries entered into sale and purchase agreement
April 28 Silver Grant International Industries Ltd:
Earnings vs. Estimates
No consensus analysis data available.