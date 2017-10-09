Edition:
Geely Automobile Holdings Ltd (0175.HK)

0175.HK on Hong Kong Stock

25.75HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$-0.55 (-2.09%)
Prev Close
HK$26.30
Open
HK$26.40
Day's High
HK$26.50
Day's Low
HK$25.50
Volume
38,431,418
Avg. Vol
59,508,415
52-wk High
HK$27.75
52-wk Low
HK$7.02

About

Geely Automobile Holdings Limited is a Hong Kong-based investment holding company principally engaged in automobile-related businesses. The main businesses of the Company include the research, development, manufacture and sales of automobiles and automobile components. The Company operates businesses mainly in China, Europe,... (more)

Overall

Beta: 1.52
Market Cap(Mil.): HK$245,138.70
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 8,963.02
Dividend: 0.12
Yield (%): 0.44

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 17.61 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 12.46 10.90
ROE: -- 14.32 14.09

Latest News about 0175.HK

Insight: China's recyclers eye looming electric vehicle battery mountain

SHANGHAI After years of dismantling discarded televisions and laptops, a Shanghai recycling plant is readying itself for a new wave of waste: piles of exhausted batteries from the surge of electric vehicles hitting China's streets.

10:43am IST

INSIGHT-China's recyclers eye looming electric vehicle battery mountain

* China lithium battery waste to reach 170,000 tonnes next yr

4:30am IST

BRIEF-Geely Automobile posts total sales volume for September of 108,872 units​

* ‍Total Sales Volume of group for month of September 2017 reached 108,872 units​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

09 Oct 2017

Volvo Cars sales up 11.2 pct yr/yr in Sept powered by U.S.,China

STOCKHOLM, Oct 4 Geely-owned Volvo Car Group said in a statement on Wednesday its sales rose 11.2 percent year-on year in September boosted by strong growth in major markets such as the United States and China.

04 Oct 2017

China's Geely to take control of Denmark's Saxo Bank

COPENHAGEN Chinese carmaker Zhejiang Geely Holding Group will increase its stake in Denmark's Saxo Bank to more than 50 percent in a deal that highlights China's drive to tap the expertise of European financial firms.

02 Oct 2017

REFILE-UPDATE 2-China's Geely to take control of Denmark's Saxo Bank

* Geely to increase stake in Saxo Bank to 51.5 pct from 30 pct

02 Oct 2017

China's Geely group to take majority stake in Denmark's Saxo Bank

COPENHAGEN, Oct 2 Chinese automotive group Geely will increase its stake in Denmark's Saxo Bank to 51.5 percent while Finland's Sampo Oyj will take a stake of 19.9 percent, Saxo said on Monday.

02 Oct 2017
Earnings vs. Estimates