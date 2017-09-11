Sa Sa International Holdings Ltd (0178.HK)
0178.HK on Hong Kong Stock
2.80HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
HK$0.00 (+0.00%)
Prev Close
HK$2.80
Open
HK$2.81
Day's High
HK$2.85
Day's Low
HK$2.80
Volume
13,157,597
Avg. Vol
5,004,592
52-wk High
HK$3.79
52-wk Low
HK$2.77
About
Sa Sa International Holdings Limited is a Hong Kong-based investment holding company principally engaged in the operation of retail stores. The main businesses of the Company include the retailing and wholesales of cosmetic and other products. The Company operates through three geographical segments, including Hong Kong and... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.56
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|HK$8,953.38
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|2,994.44
|Dividend:
|0.08
|Yield (%):
|4.35
BRIEF-On Real International enters agreement regarding possibly buying stake in Veivo Technology
* Co entered agreement regarding possible purchase of 10 percent stake in Veivo Technology for consideration of about HK$100 million Source text: (bit.ly/2vPKafY) Further company coverage: (bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
BRIEF-Sa Sa International provides qtrly unaudited sales updates
* Q4 from 1 January To 31 March 2017, group's retail and wholesale turnover increased by 4.9% on a year-on-year basis
BRIEF-Sa Sa International issues profit warning
* For year ended 31 March 2017, profits for period is expected to record a decline of 10% to 20%