BRIEF-On Real International enters agreement regarding possibly buying stake in Veivo Technology * Co entered agreement regarding possible purchase of 10 percent stake in Veivo Technology for consideration of about HK$100 million

BRIEF-Sa Sa International provides qtrly unaudited sales updates * Q4 from 1 January To 31 March 2017, group's retail and wholesale turnover increased by 4.9% on a year-on-year basis