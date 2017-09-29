BRIEF-Concord New Energy announces finance lease arrangement * Xiangyang Xiangzhou as lessee, Huaneng Tiancheng as lessor, and Haotai New Energy as supplier entered into finance lease arrangement

BRIEF-Concord New Energy Group enters into finance lease arrangement * Dao County, China Everbright, Haotai New Energy, Century Concord and co entered into finance lease arrangement

BRIEF-Concord New Energy says group to purchase wind power electricity generation equipment​ * ‍Entered contract regarding purchase of wind power electricity generation equipment​

BRIEF-Concord New Energy enters into finance lease arrangement * Huaneng Tiancheng agreed to purchase Equipment II from HNEE, at a total consideration of not more than RMB260 million

BRIEF-Concord New Energy Group posts HY revenue of RMB 594.1 mln * HY profit attributable to owners of company RMB269.4 million versus RMB238.7 million

BRIEF-Concord New Energy updates on group's six-mnth power generation * Power generation output attributable to the group from January To June of 2017 of 1,201.05 gwh