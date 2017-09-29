Edition:
Concord New Energy Group Ltd (0182.HK)

0182.HK on Hong Kong Stock

0.40HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$0.00 (+0.00%)
Prev Close
HK$0.40
Open
HK$0.40
Day's High
HK$0.40
Day's Low
HK$0.39
Volume
40,230,000
Avg. Vol
20,633,993
52-wk High
HK$0.46
52-wk Low
HK$0.31

About

Concord New Energy Group Limited is a Hong Kong-based investment holding company principally engaged in clean energy-related businesses. The Company operates through three segments. The Engineering, Procurement, Construction and Equipment Manufacturing segment is engaged in the provision of technical and consultancy services,... (more)

Overall

Beta: 1.03
Market Cap(Mil.): HK$3,123.65
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 8,676.79
Dividend: --
Yield (%): 2.78

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 19.90 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 5.17 10.90
ROE: -- 7.73 14.09

Latest News about 0182.HK

BRIEF-Concord New Energy announces finance lease arrangement

* Xiangyang Xiangzhou as lessee, Huaneng Tiancheng as lessor, and Haotai New Energy as supplier entered into finance lease arrangement

29 Sep 2017

BRIEF-Concord New Energy Group enters into finance lease arrangement

* Dao County, China Everbright, Haotai New Energy, Century Concord and co entered into finance lease arrangement

29 Sep 2017

BRIEF-Concord New Energy says group to purchase wind power electricity generation equipment​

* ‍Entered contract regarding purchase of wind power electricity generation equipment​

26 Sep 2017

BRIEF-Concord New Energy enters into finance lease arrangement

* Huaneng Tiancheng agreed to purchase Equipment II from HNEE, at a total consideration of not more than RMB260 million

09 Aug 2017

BRIEF-Concord New Energy Group posts HY revenue of RMB 594.1 mln

* HY profit attributable to owners of company RMB269.4 million versus RMB238.7 million

08 Aug 2017

BRIEF-Concord New Energy updates on group's six-mnth power generation

* Power generation output attributable to the group from January To June of 2017 of 1,201.05 gwh Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

07 Jul 2017

BRIEF-Concord New Energy announces agreements for purchase of wind power electricity generation equipment

* Transaction contract regarding purchase of wind power electricity generation equipments

24 Apr 2017
