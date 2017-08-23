HKC (Holdings) Ltd (0190.HK)
0190.HK on Hong Kong Stock
6.62HKD
1:28pm IST
Change (% chg)
HK$0.18 (+2.80%)
Prev Close
HK$6.44
Open
HK$6.38
Day's High
HK$6.65
Day's Low
HK$6.28
Volume
2,418,053
Avg. Vol
444,048
52-wk High
HK$6.75
52-wk Low
HK$3.20
About
HKC (Holdings) Limited is a Hong Kong-based investment holding company principally engaged in property businesses. The main businesses of the Company include the sales, leasing and investment of properties, infrastructure businesses and alternative energy businesses, among others. The Company operates through four segments,... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|1.29
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|HK$3,395.12
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|528.83
|Dividend:
|0.06
|Yield (%):
|1.56
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|21.10
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|7.27
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|10.34
|14.09
BRIEF-HKC (Holdings) posts HY profit attributable of HK$364.2 mln
* HY profit attributable to equity holders of company hk$364.2 million versus hk$193.9 million
BRIEF-HKC (Holdings) expects to record a rise in HY consolidated net profit
* Expected to record an over 50% improvement in unaudited consolidated net profit for six months ended 30 June 2017
BRIEF-HKC (Holdings) says unit to buy 25% equity interest in China Harvest Holdings
* Unit HKC Property Investments (China) as purchaser and vendors entered into agreement