Honghua Group Ltd (0196.HK)
0196.HK on Hong Kong Stock
0.71HKD
1:29pm IST
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
About
Honghua Group Limited is a Hong Kong-based investment holding company principally engaged in the manufacture of drilling rigs. The Company operates through four segments. Land Drilling Rigs segment is engaged in the manufacture and sales of land drilling rigs. Offshore Drilling Rigs segment is engaged in the manufacture and... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|1.22
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|HK$3,480.79
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|5,355.06
|Dividend:
|--
|Yield (%):
|--