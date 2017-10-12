Edition:
India

SMI Holdings Group Ltd (0198.HK)

0198.HK on Hong Kong Stock

4.03HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$-0.04 (-0.98%)
Prev Close
HK$4.07
Open
HK$4.03
Day's High
HK$4.07
Day's Low
HK$3.98
Volume
2,670,500
Avg. Vol
5,209,129
52-wk High
HK$4.44
52-wk Low
HK$3.10

Chart for

About

SMI Holdings Group Limited is a Hong Kong-based investment holding company principally engaged in the operation of theaters. The Company operates through three segments. Theater Operation segment is engaged in box office ticketing, advertising, events and field marketing and the provision of related services, as well as the... (more)

Overall

Beta: 2.30
Market Cap(Mil.): HK$11,206.57
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 2,720.04
Dividend: 0.07
Yield (%): 1.60

Financials

Latest News about 0198.HK

Fitch Affirms Sarana Multi Infrastruktur at 'AA+(idn)'; Outlook Stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) JAKARTA, October 12 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings Indonesia has affirmed PT Sarana Multi Infrastruktur (Persero)'s (SMI) National Long-Term Rating at 'AA+(idn)' with Stable Outlook. The National Rating on SMI's USD300 million medium-term note programme has also been affirmed at 'AA+(idn)'. The rating affirmations reflect Fitch's expectations of continued strong extraordinary support from the Indonesian government, if needed. 'AA+' National Rati

12 Oct 2017

Fitch Affirms Sarana Multi Infrastruktur at 'BBB-'; Outlook Positive

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG/JAKARTA, October 06 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed PT Sarana Multi Infrastruktur (Persero)'s (SMI) Long-Term Foreign- and Local-Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at 'BBB-' and Short-Term Foreign-Currency IDR at 'F3'. The Outlook on the Long-Term IDRs is Positive. The rating affirmations reflect Fitch's expectations of continued strong extraordinary support from the Indonesian government, if needed. SMI's international

06 Oct 2017

BRIEF-SMI Holdings updates on restructuring framework agreement

* Restructuring framework agreement is for company and success electronics to proceed with disposal in next step

26 Sep 2017

BRIEF-SMI Holdings announces appointment of executive director

* Koh Kok Sim will be appointed as executive director Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

01 Sep 2017

BRIEF-SMI Culture & Travel Group says SMI Holdings and the Purchaser entered into agreement

July 24 SMI Culture & Travel Group Holdings Ltd :

24 Jul 2017

BRIEF-SMI Holdings to subscribe for 1.96 bln shares in Prosperity International

* Company and Prosperity International entered into subscription agreement

14 Jun 2017

BRIEF-Prosperity International Holdings Hk ‍enters subscription agreement with SMI Holdings Group

* ‍Company and SMI Holdings Group entered into subscription agreement​‍​

12 Jun 2017

BRIEF-SMI Holdings Group updates on transaction in relation to deemed disposal of Chengdu Runyun

* Update on major transaction in relation to deemed disposal of Chengdu Runyun

19 May 2017

BRIEF-Smi Holdings reopens negotiations in relation to possible acquisition

* SMI holdings and SMI culture & travel recently have reopened negotiations in relation to possible acquisition

04 May 2017

BRIEF-SMI Holdings proposes share consolidation

* Every 5 issued and unissued existing shares of HK$0.10 each in share capital of co be consolidated into 1 consolidated share of HK$0.50 each Source text (http://bit.ly/2q7cOd8) Further company coverage:

26 Apr 2017
» More 0198.HK News

Earnings vs. Estimates