Financials
* Updates on proposed spin-off and separate listing of studio city in united states
* Clarifies that Chung Yuk Man, Clarence has been appointed in place of Tsui Che Yin, Frank as an authorized representative of co Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Tsui Che Yin, Frank has been re-designated from executive director to a non-executive director of co Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Entertainment Gaming Asia - Board determined it expresses no opinion, remains neutral toward unsolicited cash tender offer by Melco International Development Limited Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Australia's Crown Resorts quits Macau as Packer sells Melco stake
SYDNEY Australian billionaire James Packer's casino group Crown Resorts Ltd has agreed to sell its remaining stake in Macau-focused Melco Resorts and Entertainment Ltd for $1.16 billion, ending its exposure to the Asian gaming hub.
SYDNEY, May 9 Australian billionaire James Packer's casino group Crown Resorts Ltd agreed late on Monday to sell its remaining stake in Macau-focused Melco Resorts and Entertainment Ltd for $1.16 billion, ending its exposure to the Asian gaming hub.
* Entertainment gaming asia inc - today confirmed that melco international development limited through unit has commenced unsolicited cash tender offer