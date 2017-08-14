Edition:
Melco International Development Ltd (0200.HK)

0200.HK on Hong Kong Stock

21.70HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$0.05 (+0.23%)
Prev Close
HK$21.65
Open
HK$21.70
Day's High
HK$21.95
Day's Low
HK$20.75
Volume
6,010,010
Avg. Vol
6,128,422
52-wk High
HK$23.25
52-wk Low
HK$9.87

About

Melco International Development Limited is a Hong Kong-based investment holding company principally engaged in entertainment and property businesses. The Company operates through two segments. Gaming, Leisure and Entertainment Segment is engaged in the provision of catering, entertainment and related services, lottery businesses...

Beta: 1.29
Market Cap(Mil.): HK$34,186.21
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 1,533.01
Dividend: 0.02
Yield (%): --

BRIEF-Melco International Development updates on proposed spin-off and separate listing of Studio City

* Updates on proposed spin-off and separate listing of studio city in united states

14 Aug 2017

BRIEF-Melco International Development clarifies on change of authorized representatives

* Clarifies that Chung Yuk Man, Clarence has been appointed in place of Tsui Che Yin, Frank as an authorized representative of co Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

04 Jul 2017

BRIEF-Melco International Development announces re-designation of an executive director

* Tsui Che Yin, Frank has been re-designated from executive director to a non-executive director of co Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

03 Jul 2017

BRIEF-Entertainment Gaming Asia's board remains neutral toward unsolicited cash tender offer by Melco International Development Ltd

* Entertainment Gaming Asia - Board determined it expresses no opinion, remains neutral toward unsolicited cash tender offer by Melco International Development Limited Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

20 May 2017

Australia's Crown Resorts quits Macau as Packer sells Melco stake

SYDNEY Australian billionaire James Packer's casino group Crown Resorts Ltd has agreed to sell its remaining stake in Macau-focused Melco Resorts and Entertainment Ltd for $1.16 billion, ending its exposure to the Asian gaming hub.

09 May 2017

BRIEF-Entertainment Gaming Asia confirms Melco International commenced unsolicited cash tender offer

* Entertainment gaming asia inc - today confirmed that melco international development limited through unit has commenced unsolicited cash tender offer

08 May 2017
