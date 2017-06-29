Edition:
Everchina International Holdings Co Ltd (0202.HK)

0202.HK on Hong Kong Stock

0.19HKD
1:29pm IST
Change (% chg)

HK$-0.00 (-2.06%)
Prev Close
HK$0.19
Open
HK$0.19
Day's High
HK$0.19
Day's Low
HK$0.19
Volume
800,000
Avg. Vol
6,637,581
52-wk High
HK$0.41
52-wk Low
HK$0.17

About

EVERCHINA INT’L HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED is a Hong Kong-based investment holding company principally engaged in property businesses. The Company operates through four segments. Property Investment Operation segment is engaged in the leasing of properties in China and Hong Kong. Hotel Operation segment is engaged in hotel... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.38
Market Cap(Mil.): HK$1,106.32
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 6,078.67
Dividend: --
Yield (%): --

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 9.43 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 15.03 10.90
ROE: -- 18.10 14.09

BRIEF-Everchina International FY ‍revenue from continuing operations amounted to hk$68 million​

* Fy ‍revenue from continuing operations amounted to hk$68 million, representing a decrease of 21.7% ​

29 Jun 2017

BRIEF-Everchina International Holdings enters sale and purchase agreement with Jiang

June 13 Everchina International Holdings Co Ltd :

13 Jun 2017
