Joy City Property Ltd (0207.HK)
0207.HK on Hong Kong Stock
1.41HKD
1:28pm IST
Change (% chg)
HK$-0.02 (-1.40%)
Prev Close
HK$1.43
Open
HK$1.43
Day's High
HK$1.43
Day's Low
HK$1.41
Volume
1,366,382
Avg. Vol
10,387,533
52-wk High
HK$1.61
52-wk Low
HK$0.96
About
Joy City Property Limited is a Hong Kong-based investment holding company principally engaged in property businesses. The Company operates through four segments. Property Investment segment is engaged in property letting. Property and Land Development segment is engaged in the development and sales of properties, as well as land... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|1.32
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|HK$21,346.69
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|14,231.13
|Dividend:
|0.04
|Yield (%):
|2.67
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|21.10
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|7.27
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|10.34
|14.09
BRIEF-Joy City Property announces acquisition of land use rights in Chongqing, PRC
* Able current obtained confirmation letter approving bid of land use rights offered for sale for RMB1.78 billion
BRIEF-COFCO Property Group to acquire stake in Joy City Property
* Says it plans to acquire stake in Joy City Property , share trade remains suspended
BRIEF-Joy City Property posts HY profit attributable of RMB654.2 mln
* Hy total operating revenue of group was approximately RMB4,813.8 million, representing an increase of 72.5 percent
BRIEF-Joy City Property expects increase of not less than 70% in HY unaudited revenue
* For HY, group is expected to record increases not less than 70% in its unaudited revenue
BRIEF-Joy City Property announces qtrly property development aggregate contracted sales
* Qtrly group's property development aggregate contracted sales amounted to approximately RMB1,998 million Source text (http://bit.ly/2qdwN64) Further company coverage: