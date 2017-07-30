Edition:
India

Hutchison Telecommunications Hong Kong Holdings Ltd (0215.HK)

0215.HK on Hong Kong Stock

2.86HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$-0.03 (-1.04%)
Prev Close
HK$2.89
Open
HK$2.88
Day's High
HK$2.89
Day's Low
HK$2.85
Volume
5,522,762
Avg. Vol
17,371,352
52-wk High
HK$3.22
52-wk Low
HK$2.22

Chart for

About

Hutchison Telecommunications Hong Kong Holdings Limited is a Hong Kong-based investment holding company principally engaged in the provision of telecommunications services. The Company is principally engaged in mobile telecommunications businesses in Hong Kong and Macau and fixed-line telecommunications business in Hong Kong. It... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.42
Market Cap(Mil.): HK$13,782.04
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 4,818.90
Dividend: 0.04
Yield (%): 3.78

Financials

Latest News about 0215.HK

Hutchison sells HK fixed-line business to I Squared for $1.9 billion

HONG KONG Hutchison Telecommunications Hong Kong Holdings Ltd said on Sunday it agreed to sell its fixed-line telecoms business to I Squared Capital for about $1.9 billion, raising funds to invest into mobile phone services and for working capital.

30 Jul 2017

Hutchison Telecommunications sells fixed-line business to I Squared for $1.9 bln

HONG KONG, July 30 Hutchison Telecommunications Hong Kong Holdings Ltd said on Sunday it agreed to sell its fixed-line telecoms business to private equity firm I Squared Capital Advisors LLC for about $1.9 billion, raising funds to invest in its mobile phone business and for working capital.

30 Jul 2017

BRIEF-Hutchison Telecommunications Hong Kong responds to media reports regarding possible sale of its fixed-line telecom business

July 26 Hutchison Telecommunications Hong Kong Holdings Ltd

26 Jul 2017

BRIEF-Hutchison Telecommunications Hong Kong says trading in shares halted

July 26 Hutchison Telecommunications Hong Kong Holdings Ltd

26 Jul 2017

BRIEF-Hutchison Telecommunications Hong Kong Holdings posts HY profit attributable HK$324 mln

July 25 Hutchison Telecommunications Hong Kong Holdings Ltd

25 Jul 2017

China M&A slowdown hurts Asian lending

June 30 (LPC/ IFR) - Government measures to control capital outflows from China have taken their toll on outbound M&As as well as related financings, leading to a significant decline in lending in Asia Pacific. Syndicated loan volumes in the region (ex-Japan) tumbled 25% in the first six months of 2017 to US$184.83bn from US$248bn in the same period last year.

30 Jun 2017

Hutchison's fixed-line biz draws interest from PEs, Hong Kong's HKBN: sources

HONG KONG A consortium of private equity firms TPG Capital Management and MBK Partners, as well as telecoms firm HKBN Ltd , are preparing separate bids for the fixed-line phone unit of Hong Kong's richest man, Li Ka-Shing, sources with direct knowledge of the matter said.

08 Jun 2017

UPDATE 2-Hutchison's fixed-line biz draws interest from PEs, Hong Kong's HKBN - sources

* Hutchison fixed-line business unit of billionaire Li Ka-Shing

08 Jun 2017

CORRECTED-Hutchison's fixed-line biz draws interest from PEs, Hong Kong's HKBN - sources

HONG KONG, June 8 A consortium of private equity firms TPG Capital Management and MBK Partners, as well as telecoms firm HKBN Ltd, are preparing separate bids for the fixed-line phone unit of Hong Kong's richest man, Li Ka-Shing, sources with direct knowledge of the matter said.

08 Jun 2017

CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-Hutchison's fixed-line biz draws interest from PEs, Hong Kong's HKBN - sources

HONG KONG, June 8 A consortium of private equity firms TPG Capital Management and MBK Partners, as well as telecoms firm HKBN Ltd, are preparing separate bids for the fixed-line phone unit of Hong Kong's richest man, Li Ka-Shing, sources with direct knowledge of the matter said.

08 Jun 2017
» More 0215.HK News

Earnings vs. Estimates