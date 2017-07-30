Hutchison sells HK fixed-line business to I Squared for $1.9 billion HONG KONG Hutchison Telecommunications Hong Kong Holdings Ltd said on Sunday it agreed to sell its fixed-line telecoms business to I Squared Capital for about $1.9 billion, raising funds to invest into mobile phone services and for working capital.

BRIEF-Hutchison Telecommunications Hong Kong responds to media reports regarding possible sale of its fixed-line telecom business July 26 Hutchison Telecommunications Hong Kong Holdings Ltd

BRIEF-Hutchison Telecommunications Hong Kong says trading in shares halted July 26 Hutchison Telecommunications Hong Kong Holdings Ltd

BRIEF-Hutchison Telecommunications Hong Kong Holdings posts HY profit attributable HK$324 mln July 25 Hutchison Telecommunications Hong Kong Holdings Ltd

China M&A slowdown hurts Asian lending June 30 (LPC/ IFR) - Government measures to control capital outflows from China have taken their toll on outbound M&As as well as related financings, leading to a significant decline in lending in Asia Pacific. Syndicated loan volumes in the region (ex-Japan) tumbled 25% in the first six months of 2017 to US$184.83bn from US$248bn in the same period last year.

Hutchison's fixed-line biz draws interest from PEs, Hong Kong's HKBN: sources HONG KONG A consortium of private equity firms TPG Capital Management and MBK Partners, as well as telecoms firm HKBN Ltd , are preparing separate bids for the fixed-line phone unit of Hong Kong's richest man, Li Ka-Shing, sources with direct knowledge of the matter said.

