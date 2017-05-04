China Chengtong Development Group Ltd (0217.HK)
0217.HK on Hong Kong Stock
0.58HKD
1:29pm IST
0.58HKD
1:29pm IST
Change (% chg)
HK$0.00 (+0.00%)
HK$0.00 (+0.00%)
Prev Close
HK$0.58
HK$0.58
Open
HK$0.58
HK$0.58
Day's High
HK$0.58
HK$0.58
Day's Low
HK$0.57
HK$0.57
Volume
108,000
108,000
Avg. Vol
3,918,041
3,918,041
52-wk High
HK$0.73
HK$0.73
52-wk Low
HK$0.37
HK$0.37
About
China Chengtong Development Group Limited is a Hong Kong-based investment holding company principally engaged in property businesses. The Company operates through six segments. Property Development segment is engaged in holding land for property development projects. Property Investment segment is engaged in the provision of... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|1.33
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|HK$3,427.15
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|5,808.73
|Dividend:
|--
|Yield (%):
|--
Financials
Fitch Affirms China Chengtong's Credit-Enhanced Bonds at 'A'
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG/SHANGHAI, May 04 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the rating on China Chengtong Development Group Limited's CNY600 million 4% credit-enhanced senior unsecured bonds denominated in offshore Chinese yuan and due 9 May 2017 at 'A'. KEY RATING DRIVERS Irrevocable Standby Letter of Credit: The rating reflects the credit enhancement provided to investors by the Beijing branch of Agricultural Bank of China Limited (ABC; A/Stable).
Earnings vs. Estimates
No consensus analysis data available.