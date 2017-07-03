Edition:
Shenwan Hongyuan HK Ltd (0218.HK)

0218.HK on Hong Kong Stock

2.88HKD
1:29pm IST
Change (% chg)

HK$-0.01 (-0.35%)
Prev Close
HK$2.89
Open
HK$2.90
Day's High
HK$2.90
Day's Low
HK$2.87
Volume
365,000
Avg. Vol
1,344,236
52-wk High
HK$4.47
52-wk Low
HK$2.78

SHENWAN HONGYUAN (H.K.) LIMITED is a Hong Kong-based investment holding company principally engaged in financial businesses. The Company operates through five segments. Brokerage segment is engaged in the provision of brokerage businesses. Corporate Finance segment is engaged in finance advisory and security underwriting, among... (more)

Overall

Beta: 1.83
Market Cap(Mil.): HK$2,340.65
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 796.14
Dividend: 0.04
Yield (%): 1.36

BRIEF-Shenwan Kongyuan HK says Lee Man Chun Tony retired as executive director

* Lee Man Chun Tony retired as executive director of company Source text (http://bit.ly/2uBC0Hl) Further company coverage:

03 Jul 2017

BRIEF-Shenwan Hongyuan appoints Qiu Yizhou as executive director

* Qiu Yizhou was appointed as executive director Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

15 May 2017
