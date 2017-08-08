Uni-President China Holdings Ltd (0220.HK)
7.08HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
HK$-0.11 (-1.53%)
Prev Close
HK$7.19
Open
HK$7.19
Day's High
HK$7.19
Day's Low
HK$7.03
Volume
1,152,400
Avg. Vol
5,036,402
52-wk High
HK$7.84
52-wk Low
HK$4.92
About
Uni-President China Holdings Ltd. is a Hong Kong-based investment holding company principally engaged in the manufacture and sales of beverages and instant noodles. It operates through three segments, including Beverages segment, Instant Noodles segment and Others segment. The Company's beverage products include juice drinks,... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.46
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|HK$32,740.55
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|4,319.33
|Dividend:
|0.03
|Yield (%):
|0.42
Financials
BRIEF-Uni-President China says HY net profit RMB569.6 mln
* hy profit attributable to equity holders of company of rmb569.6 million, down by 26.5%
BRIEF-Uni-President China says qtrly profit after tax for co rmb 173.8 million
* Qtrly profit after tax for co rmb 173.8 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: