Min Xin Holdings Ltd (0222.HK)

0222.HK on Hong Kong Stock

5.11HKD
1:28pm IST
Change (% chg)

HK$-0.24 (-4.49%)
Prev Close
HK$5.35
Open
HK$5.31
Day's High
HK$5.31
Day's Low
HK$5.11
Volume
627,000
Avg. Vol
227,768
52-wk High
HK$8.38
52-wk Low
HK$5.11

Min Xin Holdings Limited is a Hong Kong-based investment holding company principally engaged in financial and property businesses. The Company operates through five segments. Financial Services segment is engaged in micro credit businesses in Mainland China and banking businesses in Mainland China and Macau. Insurance segment is... (more)

Beta: 0.51
Market Cap(Mil.): HK$3,225.19
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 597.26
Dividend: 0.05
Yield (%): 0.93

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 19.02 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 0.00 10.90
ROE: -- 15.85 14.09

