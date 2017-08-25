Edition:
First Shanghai Investments Ltd (0227.HK)

0227.HK on Hong Kong Stock

1.07HKD
1:23pm IST
Change (% chg)

HK$0.00 (+0.00%)
Prev Close
HK$1.07
Open
HK$1.07
Day's High
HK$1.08
Day's Low
HK$1.07
Volume
1,080,000
Avg. Vol
3,004,246
52-wk High
HK$1.48
52-wk Low
HK$1.00

About

First Shanghai Investments Limited is a Hong Kong-based investment holding company principally engaged in financial investment, property investment and hotel investment. The Company mainly operates through four segments. The Financial Services segment is engaged in securities investment, securities broking, margin financing,... (more)

Overall

Beta: 2.02
Market Cap(Mil.): HK$1,560.87
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 1,418.97
Dividend: 0.01
Yield (%): 0.91

Latest News about 0227.HK

BRIEF-First Shanghai Investments says HY profit attributable HK$24.2 mln

* Hy profit attributable to shareholders of co hk$24.2 million versus loss of hk$96.8 million

25 Aug 2017

BRIEF-First Shanghai Investments expects to record a HY profit

* Expected to record a profit for six months ended 30th june 2017

16 Aug 2017
