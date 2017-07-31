Edition:
Minmetals Land Ltd (0230.HK)

0230.HK on Hong Kong Stock

1.15HKD
1:29pm IST
Change (% chg)

HK$-0.02 (-1.71%)
Prev Close
HK$1.17
Open
HK$1.15
Day's High
HK$1.16
Day's Low
HK$1.13
Volume
2,386,000
Avg. Vol
6,284,319
52-wk High
HK$1.48
52-wk Low
HK$0.88

Minmetals Land Limited is a Hong Kong-based investment holding company principally engaged in property businesses and securities investment. The Company operates through four segments. Real Estate Development segment is engaged in the development and sales of residential and commercial properties. Specialized Construction... (more)

Beta: 1.32
Market Cap(Mil.): HK$4,314.32
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 3,344.44
Dividend: 0.04
Yield (%): 3.10

P/E (TTM): -- 21.10 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 7.27 10.90
ROE: -- 10.34 14.09

BRIEF-Minmetals Land updates on profit for HY ended 30 June 2017

* Profit attributable to equity holders of company for six months ended 30 June 2017 have recorded a significant increase of over 50% as per the preliminary review

31 Jul 2017

BRIEF-Minmetals Land announces resignation of senior deputy managing director of company

* Yin Liang resigned from positions of executive director and senior deputy managing director of company

22 Jun 2017
