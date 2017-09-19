Avic International Holding (Hk) Ltd (0232.HK)
0232.HK on Hong Kong Stock
0.54HKD
1:29pm IST
Change (% chg)
HK$0.02 (+3.85%)
Prev Close
HK$0.52
Open
HK$0.53
Day's High
HK$0.55
Day's Low
HK$0.52
Volume
25,394,000
Avg. Vol
30,915,182
52-wk High
HK$0.82
52-wk Low
HK$0.35
About
AVIC International Holding (HK) Limited is a Hong Kong-based investment holding company engaged in property, textile and trading businesses. The Company operates through three segments. The Property Development and Investment segment is engaged in the development of residential and commercial properties. The Knitting and Textile... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.82
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|HK$3,477.34
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|5,519.59
|Dividend:
|--
|Yield (%):
|--
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|21.10
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|7.27
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|10.34
|14.09
BRIEF-AVIC international Holding (HK) updates on business and asset reorganisation proposals
* Company (as purchaser) entered into acquisition agreement with AVIC HK (as seller) and AVIC International
BRIEF-Avic International Holding (HK) posts HY loss attributable HK$57.374 million
* Hy loss attributable HK$57.374 million versus loss of HK$353.498 million
BRIEF-Avic International Holding (HK) expects to record decrease in loss for HY
* Group is expected to record a significant decrease in loss for six months ended 30 June 2017
Earnings vs. Estimates
No consensus analysis data available.