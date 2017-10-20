China Strategic Holdings Ltd (0235.HK)
0235.HK on Hong Kong Stock
0.12HKD
1:28pm IST
Change (% chg)
HK$0.00 (+0.86%)
Prev Close
HK$0.12
Open
HK$0.12
Day's High
HK$0.12
Day's Low
HK$0.12
Volume
6,535,500
Avg. Vol
13,928,170
52-wk High
HK$0.20
52-wk Low
HK$0.10
About
CHINA STRATEGIC HOLDINGS LIMITED is a Hong Kong-based investment holding company principally engaged in securities investment, trading and money lending. The Company operates through three segments, including Investment in Securities, Trading of Metal Minerals and Electronic Components, as well as Money Lending. The Company’s... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|1.56
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|HK$2,072.50
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|16,987.71
|Dividend:
|--
|Yield (%):
|--
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|9.43
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|15.03
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|18.10
|14.09
BRIEF-China Strategic says unit to subscribe for convertible bond in amount of about HK$175 mln
* Unit to subscribe for convertible bond in aggregate principal amount of HK$175 million
BRIEF-China Strategic Holdings expects loss to decrease for HY
* Expected to record a significant decrease in loss for six months ended 30 June 2017