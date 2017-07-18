Edition:
Safety Godown Co Ltd (0237.HK)

0237.HK on Hong Kong Stock

18.66HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$-0.02 (-0.11%)
Prev Close
HK$18.68
Open
HK$18.60
Day's High
HK$18.66
Day's Low
HK$18.60
Volume
30,000
Avg. Vol
54,204
52-wk High
HK$20.60
52-wk Low
HK$17.52

SAFETY GODOWN CO LTD is a Hong Kong-based investment holding company principally engaged in godown businesses. The Company operates through three segments. Godown Operations segment is engaged in the operation of godowns. Property Investment segment is engaged in the leasing of investment properties. Treasury Investment segment... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.40
Market Cap(Mil.): HK$2,508.30
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 135.00
Dividend: 0.12
Yield (%): 1.08

P/E (TTM): -- 21.10 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 7.27 10.90
ROE: -- 10.34 14.09

BRIEF-Safety Godown enters sale and purchase agreement in respect of a disposal

* Company and Lin Tsz Fun entered into sale and purchase agreement in respect of disposal

18 Jul 2017
