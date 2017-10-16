BRIEF-Alibaba Health Information Technology enters supply framework agreement with Alibaba Singapore​ * On Oct 15, co entered into supply framework agreement with Alibaba Singapore​

BRIEF-Alibaba Health Information Technology partners with Alipay Sept 20 Alibaba Health Information Technology Ltd

BRIEF-Alibaba Health Information Technology ‍enters shared services agreement with Alibaba Holding​ * ‍Entered into shared services agreement with alibaba holding​

BRIEF-Alibaba Health Information Technology entered into logistics services framework agreement June 28 Alibaba Health Information Technology Ltd:

BRIEF-Xiwang Foodstuffs' controlling shareholder signs MOU with Alibaba Health Information Technology * Says its controlling shareholder signs MOU with Alibaba Health Information Technology Ltd on the cooperation of online drugstore and other health solution related projects

Alibaba injects $488 million health food assets into Ali Health HONG KONG Alibaba Health Information Technology Ltd said on Friday controlling shareholder Alibaba Group Holding Ltd would sell HK$3.8 billion ($488.3 million) worth of health food and nutritional products businesses to the company, further developing it into Alibaba's healthcare flagship platform.

Alibaba injects $488 million health food assets into Ali Health HONG KONG Alibaba Health Information Technology Ltd said on Friday controlling shareholder Alibaba Group Holding Ltd would sell HK$3.8 billion ($488.3 million) worth of health food and nutritional products businesses to the company, further developing it into Alibaba's healthcare flagship platform.

Alibaba injects $488 mln health food assets into Ali Health HONG KONG, May 19 Alibaba Health Information Technology Ltd said on Friday controling shareholder Alibaba Group Holding Ltd would sell HK$3.8 billion ($488.3 million) worth of health food and nutritional products businesses to the company, further developing it into Alibaba's healthcare flagship platform.