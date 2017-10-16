Edition:
India

Alibaba Health Information Technology Ltd (0241.HK)

0241.HK on Hong Kong Stock

4.15HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$0.17 (+4.27%)
Prev Close
HK$3.98
Open
HK$3.99
Day's High
HK$4.20
Day's Low
HK$3.96
Volume
21,835,533
Avg. Vol
16,654,376
52-wk High
HK$4.89
52-wk Low
HK$2.72

Chart for

About

ALIBABA HEALTH Information Technology Limited is a Hong Kong-based investment holding company principally engaged in the provision of integrated information and content. The main businesses of the Company include the operation of product identification, authentication and tracking system (PIATS) for the drug industry (the Drug... (more)

Buy/Sell

No analyst recommendations are available for .
» Analyst Consensus

Overall

Beta: -0.50
Market Cap(Mil.): HK$36,874.11
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 9,382.72
Dividend: --
Yield (%): --

Financials

Latest News about 0241.HK

BRIEF-Alibaba Health Information Technology enters supply framework agreement with Alibaba Singapore​

* On Oct 15, co entered into supply framework agreement with Alibaba Singapore​

16 Oct 2017

BRIEF-Alibaba Health Information Technology partners with Alipay

Sept 20 Alibaba Health Information Technology Ltd

20 Sep 2017

BRIEF-Alibaba Health Information Technology ‍enters shared services agreement with Alibaba Holding​

* ‍Entered into shared services agreement with alibaba holding​

04 Jul 2017

BRIEF-Alibaba Health Information Technology entered into logistics services framework agreement

June 28 Alibaba Health Information Technology Ltd:

28 Jun 2017

BRIEF-Xiwang Foodstuffs' controlling shareholder signs MOU with Alibaba Health Information Technology

* Says its controlling shareholder signs MOU with Alibaba Health Information Technology Ltd on the cooperation of online drugstore and other health solution related projects

19 Jun 2017

Alibaba injects $488 million health food assets into Ali Health

HONG KONG Alibaba Health Information Technology Ltd said on Friday controlling shareholder Alibaba Group Holding Ltd would sell HK$3.8 billion ($488.3 million) worth of health food and nutritional products businesses to the company, further developing it into Alibaba's healthcare flagship platform.

19 May 2017

Alibaba injects $488 million health food assets into Ali Health

HONG KONG Alibaba Health Information Technology Ltd said on Friday controlling shareholder Alibaba Group Holding Ltd would sell HK$3.8 billion ($488.3 million) worth of health food and nutritional products businesses to the company, further developing it into Alibaba's healthcare flagship platform.

19 May 2017

Alibaba injects $488 mln health food assets into Ali Health

HONG KONG, May 19 Alibaba Health Information Technology Ltd said on Friday controling shareholder Alibaba Group Holding Ltd would sell HK$3.8 billion ($488.3 million) worth of health food and nutritional products businesses to the company, further developing it into Alibaba's healthcare flagship platform.

19 May 2017

BRIEF-Alibaba Health Information Technology enters into HK$3.80 bln S&P Agreement

May 19 Alibaba Health Information Technology Ltd :

19 May 2017
» More 0241.HK News

Earnings vs. Estimates

No consensus analysis data available.