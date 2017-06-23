Shun Tak Holdings Ltd (0242.HK)
0242.HK on Hong Kong Stock
3.40HKD
23 Oct 2017
3.40HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
HK$-0.04 (-1.16%)
HK$-0.04 (-1.16%)
Prev Close
HK$3.44
HK$3.44
Open
HK$3.43
HK$3.43
Day's High
HK$3.45
HK$3.45
Day's Low
HK$3.38
HK$3.38
Volume
676,000
676,000
Avg. Vol
6,265,066
6,265,066
52-wk High
HK$3.95
HK$3.95
52-wk Low
HK$2.52
HK$2.52
About
Shun Tak Holdings Limited is a Hong Kong-based investment holding company principally engaged in property, transportation, hospitality and investment. The Company operates through four segments. The Property segment is engaged in the development, sales, leasing and management of properties. The Transportation segment is engaged... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.88
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|HK$10,466.08
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|3,042.47
|Dividend:
|0.06
|Yield (%):
|1.74
Financials
Hong Kong tycoon Stanley Ho steps down as Shun Tak Holdings' chairman
HONG KONG, June 23 Stanley Ho, Macau gambling king and one of Asia's richest men, has stepped down as chairman of Hong Kong conglomerate Shun Tak Holdings Ltd, with his daughter Pansy Ho taking over the position.