Edition:
India

China Minsheng Financial Holding Corp Ltd (0245.HK)

0245.HK on Hong Kong Stock

0.43HKD
1:29pm IST
Change (% chg)

HK$0.00 (+1.18%)
Prev Close
HK$0.43
Open
HK$0.43
Day's High
HK$0.44
Day's Low
HK$0.43
Volume
1,081,740
Avg. Vol
4,789,780
52-wk High
HK$0.95
52-wk Low
HK$0.40

Chart for

About

China Minsheng Financial Holding Corporation Limited is a Hong Kong-based investment holding company principally engaged in chemical materials, insurance, security, real estate and solar power businesses. The Company operates through five segments. Trading of Chemical Materials segment is engaged in the trading of chemical... (more)

Buy/Sell

No analyst recommendations are available for .
» Analyst Consensus

Overall

Beta: 2.95
Market Cap(Mil.): HK$12,728.64
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 28,928.72
Dividend: --
Yield (%): --

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 9.43 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 15.03 10.90
ROE: -- 18.10 14.09

Latest News about 0245.HK

After roads and railways, China's Silk Road dealmakers eye financial firms

HONG KONG After ports and industrial parks, the dealmakers leading China's trillion-dollar push to build a modern Silk Road are turning to the financial sector, targeting Europe's banks, insurers and asset managers to tap funds and expertise.

12 Sep 2017

After roads and railways, China's Silk Road dealmakers eye financial firms

HONG KONG After ports and industrial parks, the dealmakers leading China's trillion-dollar push to build a modern Silk Road are turning to the financial sector, targeting Europe's banks, insurers and asset managers to tap funds and expertise.

12 Sep 2017

BRIEF-China Minsheng Financial Holding Corp announces subscription of convertible bonds

* CM Securities Investment agreed to purchase convertible bonds in an aggregate principal amount of up to hk$50 million

16 Aug 2017

BRIEF-China Minsheng Financial appoints Wang Dongzhi as first deputy chief executive officer

July 24 China Minsheng Financial Holding Corp Ltd

24 Jul 2017

BRIEF-China Minsheng Financial appoints Chen Guogang as CEO

* Wang Sing has resigned as an executive director and chief executive officer

08 May 2017

BRIEF-Zhonghong signs strategic agreement with China Minsheng Financial

* Says it signs strategic framework agreement with China Minsheng Financial Holding Corp Ltd on areas inlcuding overseas merger & acquistion, financing and investment projects

05 May 2017
» More 0245.HK News

Earnings vs. Estimates

No consensus analysis data available.