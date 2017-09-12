After roads and railways, China's Silk Road dealmakers eye financial firms HONG KONG After ports and industrial parks, the dealmakers leading China's trillion-dollar push to build a modern Silk Road are turning to the financial sector, targeting Europe's banks, insurers and asset managers to tap funds and expertise.

BRIEF-China Minsheng Financial Holding Corp announces subscription of convertible bonds * CM Securities Investment agreed to purchase convertible bonds in an aggregate principal amount of up to hk$50 million

BRIEF-China Minsheng Financial appoints Wang Dongzhi as first deputy chief executive officer July 24 China Minsheng Financial Holding Corp Ltd

BRIEF-China Minsheng Financial appoints Chen Guogang as CEO * Wang Sing has resigned as an executive director and chief executive officer