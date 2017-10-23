Lung Kee Bermuda Holdings Ltd (0255.HK)
0255.HK on Hong Kong Stock
3.71HKD
23 Oct 2017
3.71HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
HK$0.01 (+0.27%)
HK$0.01 (+0.27%)
Prev Close
HK$3.70
HK$3.70
Open
HK$3.70
HK$3.70
Day's High
HK$3.73
HK$3.73
Day's Low
HK$3.70
HK$3.70
Volume
76,000
76,000
Avg. Vol
416,898
416,898
52-wk High
HK$4.09
HK$4.09
52-wk Low
HK$2.54
HK$2.54
About
Lung Kee (Bermuda) Holdings Limited is a Hong Kong-based investment holding company principally engaged in industrial manufacture. The main businesses of the Company include the manufacture and marketing of mould bases and related products. The Company operates businesses in China and Hong Kong. The Company’s subsidiaries... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.80
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|HK$2,349.84
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|631.68
|Dividend:
|0.12
|Yield (%):
|6.45
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|26.97
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|9.34
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|10.94
|14.09
Earnings vs. Estimates
No consensus analysis data available.