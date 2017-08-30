Citychamp Watch & Jewellery Group Ltd (0256.HK)
0256.HK on Hong Kong Stock
1.82HKD
23 Oct 2017
1.82HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
HK$-0.03 (-1.62%)
HK$-0.03 (-1.62%)
Prev Close
HK$1.85
HK$1.85
Open
HK$1.85
HK$1.85
Day's High
HK$1.87
HK$1.87
Day's Low
HK$1.82
HK$1.82
Volume
3,758,000
3,758,000
Avg. Vol
3,015,147
3,015,147
52-wk High
HK$2.20
HK$2.20
52-wk Low
HK$1.53
HK$1.53
About
CITYCHAMP WATCH & JEWELLERY GROUP LIMITED is a Hong Kong-based investment holding company principally engaged in watch and property businesses. The Company operates through three segments, including Manufacture and Distribution of Watches and Timepieces, Property Investments, as well as Distribution of Yachts. The main watch... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.18
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|HK$8,048.08
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|4,350.31
|Dividend:
|0.05
|Yield (%):
|--
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|30.20
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|8.16
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|10.63
|14.09
BRIEF-Citychamp Watch & Jewellery says HY profit attributable HK$27.6 mln
* HY total revenue HK$1.44 billion versus HK$1.41 billion a year ago
BRIEF-Citychamp Watch & Jewellery Group expects to record a fall in HY net profit
* Net profit of group for six months ended 30 June 2017 is expected to record a substantial decrease