China Everbright International Ltd (0257.HK)

0257.HK on Hong Kong Stock

11.26HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$0.52 (+4.84%)
Prev Close
HK$10.74
Open
HK$10.78
Day's High
HK$11.32
Day's Low
HK$10.76
Volume
49,529,490
Avg. Vol
9,921,140
52-wk High
HK$11.32
52-wk Low
HK$8.17

About

China Everbright International Limited is a Hong Kong-based investment holding company principally engaged in energy and infrastructure-related businesses. The Company operates its businesses through four segments: Environmental Energy Projects, Environmental Water Projects segment, Greentech Projects segment and Environmental... (more)

Beta: 0.87
Market Cap(Mil.): HK$45,813.31
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 4,482.71
Dividend: 0.12
Yield (%): 2.45

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 19.90 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 5.17 10.90
ROE: -- 7.73 14.09

China Everbright Int'l prices unit IPO at mid-range, values firm at $1.4 bln

HONG KONG, April 28 China Everbright International said on Friday an offering of shares of its greentech subsidiary has been priced been at HK$5.40 each, near the mid-point of an indicative range, valuing the business at HK$10.8 billion ($1.39 billion).

28 Apr 2017
