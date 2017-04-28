China Everbright International Ltd (0257.HK)
0257.HK on Hong Kong Stock
11.26HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
HK$0.52 (+4.84%)
Prev Close
HK$10.74
Open
HK$10.78
Day's High
HK$11.32
Day's Low
HK$10.76
Volume
49,529,490
Avg. Vol
9,921,140
52-wk High
HK$11.32
52-wk Low
HK$8.17
About
China Everbright International Limited is a Hong Kong-based investment holding company principally engaged in energy and infrastructure-related businesses. The Company operates its businesses through four segments: Environmental Energy Projects, Environmental Water Projects segment, Greentech Projects segment and Environmental... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.87
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|HK$45,813.31
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|4,482.71
|Dividend:
|0.12
|Yield (%):
|2.45
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|19.90
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|5.17
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|7.73
|14.09
China Everbright Int'l prices unit IPO at mid-range, values firm at $1.4 bln
HONG KONG, April 28 China Everbright International said on Friday an offering of shares of its greentech subsidiary has been priced been at HK$5.40 each, near the mid-point of an indicative range, valuing the business at HK$10.8 billion ($1.39 billion).