Tomson Group Ltd (0258.HK)
0258.HK on Hong Kong Stock
3.63HKD
1:29pm IST
Change (% chg)
HK$-0.07 (-1.89%)
Prev Close
HK$3.70
Open
HK$3.65
Day's High
HK$3.68
Day's Low
HK$3.61
Volume
381,447
Avg. Vol
609,461
52-wk High
HK$4.26
52-wk Low
HK$2.43
About
Tomson Group Limited is a Hong Kong-based investment holding company principally engaged in property and entertainment businesses. The Company operates through five segments. Property Investment segment is engaged in the management and leasing of properties. Property Development and Trading segment is engaged in the development... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.94
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|HK$7,410.35
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|1,885.58
|Dividend:
|0.43
|Yield (%):
|10.94
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|21.10
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|7.27
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|10.34
|14.09
BRIEF-Tomson Group says HY profit attributable to owners of co HK$483.5 mln
* HY profit attributable to owners of co HK$483.5 million versus HK$219.8 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
BRIEF-Tomson GROUP to record increase of about 120 pct in consol. PAT attributible for HY
* Expects to record increase of about 120 percent in consol. Pat attributible for hy
BRIEF-Tomson Group updates on trading halt
* Seeks trading halt pending release of an announcement in relation to a major transaction in respect of proposed disposal of a unit Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Tomson Group says trading in shares of co will be halted on June 30
* Trading in shares of Tomson Group Limited will be halted at 1:00 p.m. on June 30 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
