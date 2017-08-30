BRIEF-Tomson Group says HY profit attributable to owners of co HK$483.5 mln * HY profit attributable to owners of co HK$483.5 million versus HK$219.8 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)

BRIEF-Tomson Group updates on trading halt * Seeks trading halt pending release of an announcement in relation to a major transaction in respect of proposed disposal of a unit Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: