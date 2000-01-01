Yeebo (International Holdings) Ltd (0259.HK)
0259.HK on Hong Kong Stock
3.76HKD
1:28pm IST
3.76HKD
1:28pm IST
Change (% chg)
HK$0.03 (+0.80%)
HK$0.03 (+0.80%)
Prev Close
HK$3.73
HK$3.73
Open
HK$3.72
HK$3.72
Day's High
HK$3.79
HK$3.79
Day's Low
HK$3.71
HK$3.71
Volume
1,571,000
1,571,000
Avg. Vol
1,824,263
1,824,263
52-wk High
HK$5.01
HK$5.01
52-wk Low
HK$2.75
HK$2.75
About
YEEBO (INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS) LIMITED is a Hong Kong-based investment holding company engaged in the manufacture and sales of liquid crystal displays (LCDs) and related products. The Company operates through three segments, including LCDs, Liquid Crystal Modules (LCMs) and LCD-related Products. The Company's products include... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.84
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|HK$3,738.66
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|999.64
|Dividend:
|0.06
|Yield (%):
|1.60
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|20.48
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|12.25
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|13.86
|14.09
Earnings vs. Estimates
No consensus analysis data available.