CITIC Ltd (0267.HK)

0267.HK on Hong Kong Stock

11.48HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$-0.06 (-0.52%)
Prev Close
HK$11.54
Open
HK$11.54
Day's High
HK$11.54
Day's Low
HK$11.42
Volume
4,733,440
Avg. Vol
7,909,263
52-wk High
HK$12.70
52-wk Low
HK$10.66

About

CITIC LIMITED is a Hong Kong-based investment holding company principally engaged in financial businesses. The Company operates through six segments. Financial Services segment is engaged in the provision of banking, trust, asset management, securities and insurance services. Resources and Energy segment is engaged in the...

Beta: 1.05
Market Cap(Mil.): HK$343,265.09
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 29,090.26
Dividend: 0.11
Yield (%): 2.88

CORRECTED-Citic warns legal battles threaten Australian iron ore mine's future

SYDNEY, Aug 30 Chinese conglomerate Citic has warned it may suspend operations at its Sino Iron mine in Western Australia if it can't resolve legal disputes with Australia's Mineralogy over royalty payments and land access.

30 Aug 2017

BRIEF-Citic may halt an Australian iron ore project, chairman told reporters - NIKKEI

* China's Citic Ltd may have to suspend an Australian iron ore project, chairman Chang Zhenming told reporters Source (http://s.nikkei.com/2gn2hqX) Further company coverage:

30 Aug 2017

BRIEF-Citic posts HY profit attributable of HK$32,261 million

* HY profit attributable HK$32,261 million versus HK$20,182 million

29 Aug 2017

BRIEF-Citic completes acquisition of interest in McDonald's mainland China & Hong Kong businesses

* Completion of acquiring a controlling interest in McDonald's mainland China and Hong Kong businesses

04 Aug 2017

BRIEF-CITIC Ltd's unit proposes to issue domestic corporate bonds

* Corporate bonds will be issued with an amount not exceeding rmb50 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

21 Jul 2017

BRIEF-CITIC announces lapse of CITIC Telecom's acquisition of equity interest in CITIC networks

* Refers to announcement of CITIC & CITIC Telecom International dated 24 August 2015 in relation to CITIC Telecom's proposed acquisition of equity interest in CITIC networks

05 Jul 2017

BRIEF-Citic Ltd says ‍Citic Offshore Helicopter discussing acquisition of 100% equity interest in Citic Medical & Health Group​

* ‍Citic Offshore Helicopter is discussing with Citic Group on acquisition of 100% equity interest of Citic Medical & Health Group​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

30 Jun 2017

BRIEF-CITIC Ltd updates on arrangements for AGM

* anticipates that weather condition in Hong Kong may deteriorate at time scheduled for holding AGM.

12 Jun 2017

BRIEF-Citic proposed spin-off and separate listing of Citic Press Corporation on Shenzhen GEM

* Proposed spin-off and separate listing of Citic Press Corporation on Shenzhen GEM

26 May 2017
