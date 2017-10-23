Guangdong Investment Ltd (0270.HK)
0270.HK on Hong Kong Stock
11.14HKD
23 Oct 2017
11.14HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
HK$-0.04 (-0.36%)
HK$-0.04 (-0.36%)
Prev Close
HK$11.18
HK$11.18
Open
HK$11.28
HK$11.28
Day's High
HK$11.28
HK$11.28
Day's Low
HK$11.14
HK$11.14
Volume
3,103,519
3,103,519
Avg. Vol
6,999,088
6,999,088
52-wk High
HK$12.16
HK$12.16
52-wk Low
HK$9.41
HK$9.41
About
GUANGDONG INVESTMENT LIMITED is a Hong Kong-based investment holding company principally engaged in property businesses. The Company operates through seven segments. The Property Investment and Development is engaged in property investment in Hong Kong and Mainland China, property development in Mainland China, as well as the... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.45
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|HK$74,531.16
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|6,537.82
|Dividend:
|0.14
|Yield (%):
|3.90