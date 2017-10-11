Edition:
Shui On Land Ltd (0272.HK)

0272.HK on Hong Kong Stock

1.98HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$-0.01 (-0.50%)
Prev Close
HK$1.99
Open
HK$1.99
Day's High
HK$1.99
Day's Low
HK$1.96
Volume
8,716,880
Avg. Vol
17,005,271
52-wk High
HK$2.25
52-wk Low
HK$1.57

SHUI ON LAND LIMITED is a Hong Kong-based investment holding company principally engaged in property businesses. The Company operates through three segments. Property Development segment is engaged in the development and sales of properties. Property Investment segment is engaged in the leasing of offices and shops, property... (more)

Overall

Beta: 1.27
Market Cap(Mil.): HK$17,009.35
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 8,061.31
Dividend: 0.03
Yield (%): 3.27

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 21.10 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 7.27 10.90
ROE: -- 10.34 14.09

Latest News about 0272.HK

BRIEF-Shui On Land posts September contracted property sales of RMB645 mln​

* September 2017, contracted property sales amounted to RMB645 million​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

11 Oct 2017

BRIEF-Shui On Land says unit as vendor entered agreement with Wisdom Forever Limited Partnership

* Unit as vendor entered into sale and purchase agreement with Wisdom Forever Limited Partnership

02 Oct 2017

BRIEF-Shui On Land updates on contracted property sales in August, 2017

* In August 2017, contracted property sales amounted to RMB1,099 million Source text: (bit.ly/2vKhh9n) Further company coverage: (bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)

06 Sep 2017

BRIEF-Shui On Land says HY profit attributable RMB898 mlm

* Profit attributable to shareholders was RMB898 million in 1H 2017, representing a 17% increase

23 Aug 2017

BRIEF-Shui On Land Ltd updates on formation of joint venture

* Unit Sheng Pu , Guotai Junan (as manager of trust) and Hong Fang entered into shareholders' agreement

09 Aug 2017

BRIEF-Shui On Land Ltd May contracted property sales RMB1.02 billion​

* In May 2017, contracted property sales amounted to RMB1,021 million​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

07 Jun 2017

BRIEF-Shui On Land announces disposal of majority equity interests in Chongqing Project

* Shui On Development, seller (each a wholly-owned subsidiary of company), Vanke and purchaser entered into agreement

26 May 2017

BRIEF-Shui On Land says April contracted property sales amounted to RMB953 million

* In April 2017, contracted property sales amounted to rmb953 million Source text (http://bit.ly/2q5UD7Y) Further company coverage:

05 May 2017
