Shui On Land Ltd (0272.HK)
1.98HKD
23 Oct 2017
HK$-0.01 (-0.50%)
HK$1.99
HK$1.99
HK$1.99
HK$1.96
8,716,880
17,005,271
HK$2.25
HK$1.57
About
Overall
|Beta:
|1.27
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|HK$17,009.35
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|8,061.31
|Dividend:
|0.03
|Yield (%):
|3.27
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|21.10
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|7.27
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|10.34
|14.09
BRIEF-Shui On Land posts September contracted property sales of RMB645 mln
* September 2017, contracted property sales amounted to RMB645 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Shui On Land says unit as vendor entered agreement with Wisdom Forever Limited Partnership
* Unit as vendor entered into sale and purchase agreement with Wisdom Forever Limited Partnership
BRIEF-Shui On Land updates on contracted property sales in August, 2017
* In August 2017, contracted property sales amounted to RMB1,099 million Source text: (bit.ly/2vKhh9n) Further company coverage: (bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
BRIEF-Shui On Land says HY profit attributable RMB898 mlm
* Profit attributable to shareholders was RMB898 million in 1H 2017, representing a 17% increase
BRIEF-Shui On Land Ltd updates on formation of joint venture
* Unit Sheng Pu , Guotai Junan (as manager of trust) and Hong Fang entered into shareholders' agreement
BRIEF-Shui On Land Ltd May contracted property sales RMB1.02 billion
* In May 2017, contracted property sales amounted to RMB1,021 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Shui On Land announces disposal of majority equity interests in Chongqing Project
* Shui On Development, seller (each a wholly-owned subsidiary of company), Vanke and purchaser entered into agreement
BRIEF-Shui On Land says April contracted property sales amounted to RMB953 million
* In April 2017, contracted property sales amounted to rmb953 million Source text (http://bit.ly/2q5UD7Y) Further company coverage: