* September 2017, contracted property sales amounted to RMB645 million​

BRIEF-Shui On Land says unit as vendor entered agreement with Wisdom Forever Limited Partnership * Unit as vendor entered into sale and purchase agreement with Wisdom Forever Limited Partnership

* In August 2017, contracted property sales amounted to RMB1,099 million

BRIEF-Shui On Land says HY profit attributable RMB898 mlm * Profit attributable to shareholders was RMB898 million in 1H 2017, representing a 17% increase

BRIEF-Shui On Land Ltd updates on formation of joint venture * Unit Sheng Pu , Guotai Junan (as manager of trust) and Hong Fang entered into shareholders' agreement

* In May 2017, contracted property sales amounted to RMB1,021 million​

BRIEF-Shui On Land announces disposal of majority equity interests in Chongqing Project * Shui On Development, seller (each a wholly-owned subsidiary of company), Vanke and purchaser entered into agreement