Freeman FinTech Corporation Ltd (0279.HK)

0279.HK on Hong Kong Stock

0.46HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$-0.01 (-2.15%)
Prev Close
HK$0.47
Open
HK$0.47
Day's High
HK$0.47
Day's Low
HK$0.45
Volume
7,940,000
Avg. Vol
12,516,119
52-wk High
HK$0.60
52-wk Low
HK$0.44

About

Freeman FinTech Corporation Limited, formerly FREEMAN FINANCIAL CORPORATION LIMITED, is a Hong Kong-based investment holding company principally engaged in financial businesses. The Company operates through six segments. Trading of Securities and Futures segment is engaged in the trading of securities and futures investment.... (more)

Overall

Beta: 3.13
Market Cap(Mil.): HK$7,693.34
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 15,700.69
Dividend: --
Yield (%): --

Latest News about 0279.HK

BRIEF-Freeman Fintech ‍updates on unit's listing on the NASDAQ

* ‍Update on a non-wholly-owned subsidiary Wins Finance Holdings Inc.​

5:18pm IST

BRIEF-Freeman Fintech Corporation records net realised gain for HY of about HK$120 mln

* Records net realised gain & net unrealised loss of investments for HY of about HK$120 million and HK$10 million respectively​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

17 Oct 2017

BRIEF-Freeman Fintech Corp issues convertible bonds for HK$437 mln

* Entered subscription agreement with subscriber, in relation to issue of convertible bonds for HK$437 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)

24 Aug 2017

BRIEF-Freeman Fintech Corporation enters subscription agreement with China Huarong Macau (Hk) Investment

* Company entered into subscription agreement with subscriber china huarong macau ( hk ) investment holdings limited

06 Jun 2017

BRIEF-Freeman Fintech Corporation updates on claims against certain former directors

* Updates on information regarding claims against certain former directors of company

26 May 2017

BRIEF-Freeman fintech corporation expects net profit for FY17 to be revised

* Expected that net profit of group for year ended 31 march 2017 will be revised to approximately hk$399 million

12 May 2017
