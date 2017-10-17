Freeman FinTech Corporation Ltd (0279.HK)
0.46HKD
23 Oct 2017
HK$-0.01 (-2.15%)
HK$0.47
HK$0.47
HK$0.47
HK$0.45
7,940,000
12,516,119
HK$0.60
HK$0.44
About
Overall
|Beta:
|3.13
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|HK$7,693.34
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|15,700.69
|Dividend:
|--
|Yield (%):
|--
Financials
BRIEF-Freeman Fintech updates on unit's listing on the NASDAQ
* Update on a non-wholly-owned subsidiary Wins Finance Holdings Inc.
BRIEF-Freeman Fintech Corporation records net realised gain for HY of about HK$120 mln
* Records net realised gain & net unrealised loss of investments for HY of about HK$120 million and HK$10 million respectively Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Freeman Fintech Corp issues convertible bonds for HK$437 mln
* Entered subscription agreement with subscriber, in relation to issue of convertible bonds for HK$437 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
BRIEF-Freeman Fintech Corporation enters subscription agreement with China Huarong Macau (Hk) Investment
* Company entered into subscription agreement with subscriber china huarong macau ( hk ) investment holdings limited
BRIEF-Freeman Fintech Corporation updates on claims against certain former directors
* Updates on information regarding claims against certain former directors of company
BRIEF-Freeman fintech corporation expects net profit for FY17 to be revised
* Expected that net profit of group for year ended 31 march 2017 will be revised to approximately hk$399 million