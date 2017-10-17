BRIEF-Freeman Fintech ‍updates on unit's listing on the NASDAQ * ‍Update on a non-wholly-owned subsidiary Wins Finance Holdings Inc.​

BRIEF-Freeman Fintech Corporation records net realised gain for HY of about HK$120 mln * Records net realised gain & net unrealised loss of investments for HY of about HK$120 million and HK$10 million respectively​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Freeman Fintech Corp issues convertible bonds for HK$437 mln * Entered subscription agreement with subscriber, in relation to issue of convertible bonds for HK$437 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)

BRIEF-Freeman Fintech Corporation enters subscription agreement with China Huarong Macau (Hk) Investment * Company entered into subscription agreement with subscriber china huarong macau ( hk ) investment holdings limited

BRIEF-Freeman Fintech Corporation updates on claims against certain former directors * Updates on information regarding claims against certain former directors of company