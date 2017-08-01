Rivera Holdings Ltd (0281.HK)
0281.HK on Hong Kong Stock
0.57HKD
23 Oct 2017
0.57HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
HK$-0.01 (-1.72%)
HK$-0.01 (-1.72%)
Prev Close
HK$0.58
HK$0.58
Open
HK$0.58
HK$0.58
Day's High
HK$0.58
HK$0.58
Day's Low
HK$0.57
HK$0.57
Volume
1,110,000
1,110,000
Avg. Vol
3,764,209
3,764,209
52-wk High
HK$0.70
HK$0.70
52-wk Low
HK$0.46
HK$0.46
About
Rivera (Holdings) Limited is a Hong Kong-based investment holding company principally engaged in property and security businesses. The Company operates through two segments. Property Development and Investment segment is engaged in the leasing and sales of properties. Securities Trading and Investment segment is engaged in the... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.82
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|HK$1,539.04
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|2,608.55
|Dividend:
|0.05
|Yield (%):
|8.47
Financials
BRIEF-Rivera Holdings sees HY consol profit after tax attributable up about 140 percent
* Group is expected to record a substantial increase of about 140 percent in its consol profit after tax attributable for hy
Earnings vs. Estimates
No consensus analysis data available.