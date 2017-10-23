BYD Electronic International Co Ltd (0285.HK)
0285.HK on Hong Kong Stock
24.05HKD
23 Oct 2017
24.05HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
HK$0.10 (+0.42%)
HK$0.10 (+0.42%)
Prev Close
HK$23.95
HK$23.95
Open
HK$24.45
HK$24.45
Day's High
HK$25.10
HK$25.10
Day's Low
HK$23.80
HK$23.80
Volume
10,009,739
10,009,739
Avg. Vol
11,276,125
11,276,125
52-wk High
HK$26.45
HK$26.45
52-wk Low
HK$5.56
HK$5.56
About
BYD Electronic (International) Company Limited is a Hong Kong-based investment holding company principally engaged in the manufacture of handset components. The Company’s main businesses include the manufacture of handset components and modules, the design and assembly of handsets, the design and assembly of other electronic... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|1.66
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|HK$55,090.85
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|2,253.21
|Dividend:
|--
|Yield (%):
|0.32
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|20.48
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|12.25
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|13.86
|14.09