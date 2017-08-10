Common Splendor International Health Industry Group Ltd (0286.HK)
0286.HK on Hong Kong Stock
0.66HKD
1:29pm IST
Change (% chg)
HK$-0.04 (-5.71%)
Prev Close
HK$0.70
Open
HK$0.70
Day's High
HK$0.70
Day's Low
HK$0.66
Volume
4,214,000
Avg. Vol
5,682,680
52-wk High
HK$0.75
52-wk Low
HK$0.55
About
Common Splendor International Health Industry Group Limited is a Hong Kong-based investment holding company principally engaged in health-related businesses. The Company operates through two segments. Health Industry segment is engaged in healthcare investment management businesses, natural health food businesses and advantage...
Overall
|Beta:
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|Dividend:
|Yield (%):
Financials
BRIEF-Common Splendor International Health Industry Group expects to record dip in HY profit
Aug 10 Common Splendor International Health Industry Group Ltd:
BRIEF-Common Splendor International Health Industry Group updates on disposal in Zhaolong BVI
May 22 Common Splendor International Health Industry Group Ltd
BRIEF-Common Splendor International Health enters agreement to establish fund
May 5 Common Splendor International Health Industry Group Ltd :
Earnings vs. Estimates
No consensus analysis data available.