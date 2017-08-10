Edition:
Common Splendor International Health Industry Group Ltd (0286.HK)

0286.HK on Hong Kong Stock

0.66HKD
1:29pm IST
Change (% chg)

HK$-0.04 (-5.71%)
Prev Close
HK$0.70
Open
HK$0.70
Day's High
HK$0.70
Day's Low
HK$0.66
Volume
4,214,000
Avg. Vol
5,682,680
52-wk High
HK$0.75
52-wk Low
HK$0.55

About

Common Splendor International Health Industry Group Limited is a Hong Kong-based investment holding company principally engaged in health-related businesses. The Company operates through two segments. Health Industry segment is engaged in healthcare investment management businesses, natural health food businesses and advantage... (more)

Overall

Beta: -0.15
Market Cap(Mil.): HK$1,843.34
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 2,596.25
Dividend: --
Yield (%): --

BRIEF-Common Splendor International Health Industry Group expects to record dip in HY profit

Aug 10 Common Splendor International Health Industry Group Ltd:

10 Aug 2017

BRIEF-Common Splendor International Health Industry Group updates on disposal in Zhaolong BVI

May 22 Common Splendor International Health Industry Group Ltd

22 May 2017

BRIEF-Common Splendor International Health enters agreement to establish fund

May 5 Common Splendor International Health Industry Group Ltd :

05 May 2017
