China Resources Beer Holdings Co Ltd (0291.HK)
0291.HK on Hong Kong Stock
21.80HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
HK$-0.20 (-0.91%)
Prev Close
HK$22.00
Open
HK$22.00
Day's High
HK$22.30
Day's Low
HK$21.70
Volume
1,666,431
Avg. Vol
4,488,877
52-wk High
HK$22.75
52-wk Low
HK$14.46
About
China Resources Beer (Holdings) Company Limited is a Hong Kong-based investment holding company principally engaged in beer businesses. The Company’s main businesses include the manufacture, sales and distribution of beer products. It mainly operates in China and Hong Kong. The Company’s subsidiaries include CRE Beverage Trading... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|1.33
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|HK$71,047.48
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|3,244.18
|Dividend:
|0.08
|Yield (%):
|0.57
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|40.65
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|5.01
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|7.85
|14.09
UPDATE 1 - China Resources Beer H1 profit up 93.4 pct, lags forecast
* Says to increase mid- to high-end beer products to meet demand
China Resources Beer says H1 profit up 93.4 pct
HONG KONG, Aug 21 China Resources Beer (Holdings) Co Ltd said on Monday first-half profit rose 93.4 percent, thanks to higher prices and improving sales due to warmer weather.
BRIEF-China Resources Beer says HY profit attributable RMB1.17 bln
* HY profit attributable RMB1,170 million versus RMB605 million (removes extraneous words "from continuing operations")
BRIEF-China Resources Phoenix Healthcare updates on acquisitions of target companies
April 28 China Resources Phoenix Healthcare Holdings Co Ltd: