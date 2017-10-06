UPDATE 1-Singapore Airlines plans cost cuts to offset competition * Cathay Pacific facing similar competitive pressures (Recasts, adds more details of transformation plan)

BRIEF-Cathay Pacific Airways announces purchase of 32 Airbus aircraft * Aircraft basic price of Airbus aircraft is approximately US$4,064 million

Cathay Pacific to boost passenger, cargo capacity in India with bigger planes NEW DELHI Hong Kong's Cathay Pacific Airways, under pressure from mainland Chinese carriers, plans to increase its passenger and cargo business in India where yields are holding up better than at home, a senior company executive told Reuters.

Cathay Pacific to boost passenger, cargo capacity in India with bigger planes NEW DELHI, Aug 31 Hong Kong's Cathay Pacific Airways, under pressure from mainland Chinese carriers, plans to increase its passenger and cargo business in India where yields are holding up better than at home, a senior company executive told Reuters.

Surge in air cargo demand adds heft to Asian airline earnings * Cargo nearly a quarter of Korean Air, Cathay Pacific revenue

Cathay Pacific agrees to buy 32 Airbus planes at list price of $4.06 bln HONG KONG, Aug 21 Cathay Pacific Airways said on Monday it has agreed to buy 32 new planes from Airbus Group at a list price of $4.06 billion, just a week after it posted its worst first-half loss in at least two decades as it continued to lose customers.

UPDATE 1-Cathay Pacific shares rise as analysts say worst is over * Cathay sees smaller drop in ticket prices in second half of year

Cathay Pacific posts worst first-half loss in at least 20 years SHANGHAI/HONG KONG Hong Kong's Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd on Wednesday said it did not see operating conditions improving over the rest of 2017 after posting its worst first-half loss in at least two decades as it continued to lose customers to lower-cost rivals.

UPDATE 2-Cathay Pacific posts worst first-half loss in at least 20 years * Continues to lose customers to mainland Chinese competitors