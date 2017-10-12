Edition:
Kong Sun Holdings Ltd (0295.HK)

0295.HK on Hong Kong Stock

0.39HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$0.01 (+2.63%)
Prev Close
HK$0.38
Open
HK$0.38
Day's High
HK$0.39
Day's Low
HK$0.38
Volume
1,800,000
Avg. Vol
3,177,515
52-wk High
HK$0.46
52-wk Low
HK$0.21

Kong Sun Holdings Limited is a Hong Kong-based company principally engaged in electricity businesses. The Company operates through four segments. Photovoltaic segment is engaged in the generation and sales of electricity and the trading of solar energy-related products. Manufacturing and Sales of Life-like Plants segment is... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.26
Market Cap(Mil.): HK$5,387.20
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 14,964.44
Dividend: --
Yield (%): --

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 19.93 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 5.96 10.90
ROE: -- 10.34 14.09

Latest News about 0295.HK

BRIEF-Kong Sun updates on electricity generation volume of solar power plants for Jan to Sept 2017

* Solar power plants owned by co generated electricity in aggregate volume of about 1.2 million megawatt-hour for Jan to Sept 2017​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

12 Oct 2017

BRIEF-Kong Sun Holdings unit Yanan Fuqin enters cooperation agreement

* Unit Yanan Fuqin, Eagle Investment and Zhuhai Jiuyin entered into cooperation agreement

02 Oct 2017

BRIEF-Kong Sun Holdings announces power generation for 8-mnth period

* Total installed capacity of the group has reached 1,660.3 megawatts as at 31 August 2017

13 Sep 2017

BRIEF-Kong Sun Holdings posts HY revenue RMB529 million

* HY profit for period attributable to owners of co rmb64 million versus loss of rmb124.4 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

25 Aug 2017

BRIEF-Kong Sun updates on aggregate volume of electricity generated for January to July

* Aggregate volume of electricity generated for january to July of 2017 was 849,781 mwh versus 457,140 mwh in same period last year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

10 Aug 2017

BRIEF-Kong Sun Holdings expects to record a net profit of not less than RMB40 mln for HY

* Group is expected to record a net profit of not less than RMB40,000,000 for six months ended 30 June 2017

25 Jul 2017

BRIEF-Kong Sun Holdings announces solar power generation for 6-mnth period

* Solar power plants owned by group generated electricity in an aggregate volume of approximately 658,575 MWH for Jan to June 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

11 Jul 2017

BRIEF-Kong Sun Holdings announces acquisition of Yulin Project Company

* Aggregate consideration for acquisition is RMB336.9 million

15 Jun 2017

BRIEF-Kong Sun updates on electricity generation for January to May 2017

* Total installed capacity of group has reached 1,230.3 megawatts as at 31 May 2017

12 Jun 2017

BRIEF-Kong Sun Holdings updates on Jan-April electricity generation

* Solar power plants generated electricity in an aggregate volume of about 374,658 MWH for January to April of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

16 May 2017
