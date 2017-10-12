Kong Sun Holdings Ltd (0295.HK)
0.39HKD
23 Oct 2017
HK$0.01 (+2.63%)
HK$0.38
HK$0.38
HK$0.39
HK$0.38
1,800,000
3,177,515
HK$0.46
HK$0.21
About
Overall
|Beta:
|0.26
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|HK$5,387.20
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|14,964.44
|Dividend:
|--
|Yield (%):
|--
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|19.93
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|5.96
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|10.34
|14.09
BRIEF-Kong Sun updates on electricity generation volume of solar power plants for Jan to Sept 2017
* Solar power plants owned by co generated electricity in aggregate volume of about 1.2 million megawatt-hour for Jan to Sept 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Kong Sun Holdings unit Yanan Fuqin enters cooperation agreement
* Unit Yanan Fuqin, Eagle Investment and Zhuhai Jiuyin entered into cooperation agreement
BRIEF-Kong Sun Holdings announces power generation for 8-mnth period
* Total installed capacity of the group has reached 1,660.3 megawatts as at 31 August 2017
BRIEF-Kong Sun Holdings posts HY revenue RMB529 million
* HY profit for period attributable to owners of co rmb64 million versus loss of rmb124.4 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Kong Sun updates on aggregate volume of electricity generated for January to July
* Aggregate volume of electricity generated for january to July of 2017 was 849,781 mwh versus 457,140 mwh in same period last year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Kong Sun Holdings expects to record a net profit of not less than RMB40 mln for HY
* Group is expected to record a net profit of not less than RMB40,000,000 for six months ended 30 June 2017
BRIEF-Kong Sun Holdings announces solar power generation for 6-mnth period
* Solar power plants owned by group generated electricity in an aggregate volume of approximately 658,575 MWH for Jan to June 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Kong Sun Holdings announces acquisition of Yulin Project Company
* Aggregate consideration for acquisition is RMB336.9 million
BRIEF-Kong Sun updates on electricity generation for January to May 2017
* Total installed capacity of group has reached 1,230.3 megawatts as at 31 May 2017
BRIEF-Kong Sun Holdings updates on Jan-April electricity generation
* Solar power plants generated electricity in an aggregate volume of about 374,658 MWH for January to April of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: