Emperor Entertainment Hotel Ltd (0296.HK)
0296.HK on Hong Kong Stock
1.90HKD
1:29pm IST
1.90HKD
1:29pm IST
Change (% chg)
HK$0.02 (+1.06%)
HK$0.02 (+1.06%)
Prev Close
HK$1.88
HK$1.88
Open
HK$1.90
HK$1.90
Day's High
HK$1.91
HK$1.91
Day's Low
HK$1.88
HK$1.88
Volume
395,000
395,000
Avg. Vol
1,610,199
1,610,199
52-wk High
HK$2.09
HK$2.09
52-wk Low
HK$1.73
HK$1.73
About
Emperor Entertainment Hotel Limited is a Hong Kong-based investment holding company principally engaged in gaming and hotel businesses. The Company operates through two segments. Gaming Operation segment is engaged in the operation of mass market halls, very important person (VIP) rooms and slot machine halls and the provision... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.74
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|HK$2,461.81
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|1,302.55
|Dividend:
|0.06
|Yield (%):
|4.34
Financials
BRIEF-Emperor Entertainment Hotel posts FY profit attributable hk$346.490 mln
* Annual results announcement for the year ended 31 March 2017
Earnings vs. Estimates
No consensus analysis data available.