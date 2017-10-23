Sinofert Holdings Ltd (0297.HK)
0297.HK on Hong Kong Stock
1.76HKD
23 Oct 2017
1.76HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
HK$-0.03 (-1.68%)
HK$-0.03 (-1.68%)
Prev Close
HK$1.79
HK$1.79
Open
HK$1.78
HK$1.78
Day's High
HK$1.81
HK$1.81
Day's Low
HK$1.71
HK$1.71
Volume
44,168,441
44,168,441
Avg. Vol
16,013,113
16,013,113
52-wk High
HK$1.81
HK$1.81
52-wk Low
HK$0.95
HK$0.95
About
SINOFERT HOLDINGS LIMITED is a Hong Kong-based investment holding company principally engaged in fertilizer businesses. The Company operates through two segments. Marketing segment is engaged in the sourcing and distribution of fertilizers and agriculture-related products. Production segment is engaged in the production and... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|1.55
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|HK$10,817.66
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|7,024.46
|Dividend:
|--
|Yield (%):
|--
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|23.41
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|1.95
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|3.55
|14.09