Edition:
India

Sinofert Holdings Ltd (0297.HK)

0297.HK on Hong Kong Stock

1.76HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$-0.03 (-1.68%)
Prev Close
HK$1.79
Open
HK$1.78
Day's High
HK$1.81
Day's Low
HK$1.71
Volume
44,168,441
Avg. Vol
16,013,113
52-wk High
HK$1.81
52-wk Low
HK$0.95

Chart for

About

SINOFERT HOLDINGS LIMITED is a Hong Kong-based investment holding company principally engaged in fertilizer businesses. The Company operates through two segments. Marketing segment is engaged in the sourcing and distribution of fertilizers and agriculture-related products. Production segment is engaged in the production and... (more)

Overall

Beta: 1.55
Market Cap(Mil.): HK$10,817.66
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 7,024.46
Dividend: --
Yield (%): --

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 23.41 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 1.95 10.90
ROE: -- 3.55 14.09

Earnings vs. Estimates